City to County: Dublin's East Wall for €495,000 or Tramore clifftop for €400,000 

Although 12 Hawthorn Terrace in East Wall in Dublin 3 looks quite tiny from the front, viewers will be pleasantly surprised to discover it’s actually a two-storey, three-bed house.

“The current owner is a solicitor working in the Docklands who modernised it completely and added on a large two storey extension in 2019,” reveals auctioneer Owen Reilly who is seeking offers of €495,000.

Now described as being in walk-in condition, it has 1,044 sq ft of living space which includes a large modern kitchen/ dining/ living space with contemporary units and sliding patio doors. The property has two bedrooms and a tiled bathroom at ground level and, on the first floor, a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

Out front it has gravelled parking area, and at the rear, a lawned garden with a patio.

“This property is within easy reach of the Docklands, the IFSC, a Luas stop, and East Point Business park,” says Mr Reilly, noting that it would be a convenient base for commuters using Connolly Station, the Port Tunnel, or the East Link Bridge.

Mr Reilly says that East Wall is increasing in popularity and that quite a number of properties in the area have been renovated in recent times.

“It’s one of the few areas in Dublin where you can see change happen before your eyes,’’ he says, observing that East Wall properties can be seen as offering better value than other areas close to the Docklands.

VERDICT: A modern home that’s a lot more spacious than you might expect.

Tramore, Co Waterford €400,000 Size 92 sq m (990 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER F

A cliff top bungalow with ocean views at Benvoy on the Tramore coast looks like an idyllic property to retire to.

Although the three-bed detached property is now used as a holiday home, selling agents Property Partners Herterich say the majority of those who want to come and view it are people who have already retired or are thinking about it.

“In addition to having scenic views of the Atlantic, it overlooks Benvoy Beach — a secluded cove — that few people know about, which is perfect for swimming and kayaking,” reveals auctioneer Barry Herterich.

On the market with a guide of €400,000, the 1940s-built bungalow was bought by a Dublin family in 2007 who extended as well as renovated.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. In the extension at the rear there is a large bright kitchen/ dining/ living space with cream units and sliding patio doors with sea views.

Although upgraded the bungalow has an F energy rating which needs attention.

On a site of over half an acre, the property has a patio for taking in the views and a gravelled driveway.

Situated on the Copper Coast within a few minutes’ walk from Benvoy Beach, it’s 11 km from Tramore and 22 km from Waterford city.

“For a coastal property with sea views it offers good value — if it were located closer to Tramore the price would be much higher,” observes Mr Herterich.

VERDICT: Has scenic ocean views which could be appreciated by a variety of buyers.

Tipperary Town, Co Tipperary €450,000 Size 292 sq m (3,150 sq ft) Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms 2 BER exempt

A distinguished Victorian property with six acres of grounds, The Vale, near Tipperary town has the charm and character of a long-gone era.

Dating from the 1890s, it’s a six-bed house which, according to joint selling agents GVM auctioneers and Ryan auctioneers, has been carefully maintained for over 80 years by the family who owns it.

“It’s a property of enormous character which has 9ft high ceilings and a range of original features. On the grounds, there’s a walled courtyard with a coach house and stables, as well as well-stocked gardens with walkways and flower beds, and a front lawn which was previously laid out as a full-sized tennis court,’’ says auctioneer Tom Crosse of GVM, noting that it’s accessed by a pillared entrance and a beech and sycamore tree-lined drive.

The house has 3,150 sq ft of living space including three reception rooms with period features and a kitchen as well as a sunroom added in more recent years. The upper level has six bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Sympathetic upgrading and updating will be required and more bathrooms will be needed as will an energy retrofit.

Located at Murgasty, less than a kilometre from Tipperary town, The Vale is on the market with a guide of €450,000 which makes it quite affordable for a period residence on six acres.

“We are getting interest from local business people and have also booked viewings with Dublin and Limerick city buyers,” says Mr Crosse.

VERDICT: Like a step back in time

Goleen, West Cork €420,000 Size 130 sq m (1,400 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

From the windows of this blue and white detached house at Corran Beg near Goleen you can see an expanse of ocean and look back at Barleycove Beach and across to the cliffs at Brow Head.

The Mizen headland is a dramatic and desirable location, says Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy auctioneers, noting that the blue and white colour scheme of the property gives it a Mediterranean touch. It even has a Greek-style walled patio garden at the rear, she adds.

Built in the 1980s, it’s a German-owned holiday home which has four bedrooms, 1,400 sq ft of living space and a guide of €420,000. Prettily decorated and well maintained, it probably needs some modernisation and its E2 energy rating needs upgrading.

Accommodation includes a traditional-style living room with beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace and there is also a kitchen, a bathroom, and two ground-floor bedrooms. An open tread staircase leads to the upstairs which has another bathroom and two more bedrooms.

In the gardens there are fuchsia bushes, pink hydrangeas, and climbing roses as well as a Greek- style patio.

Located 8km from Goleen, the property is around 2km from both Mizen Head and Barleycove. Ms McCarthy says that because of its location and views, it’s proving attractive to buyers looking for second homes.

“These are people who want a place to spend a few months instead of a few weeks — somewhere they can work remotely from for the summer,” she says.

VERDICT: A scenic West Cork property with a hint of the Mediterranean.