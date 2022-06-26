A first-time-buyer hidden gem for €235,000 in the heart of East Cork

Don't be fooled by appearances at 9 Bridgetown Mews. It’s angled in such a way that all you can see from the street is a front door but rest assured, there’s far more to it.

Entering the 1000 sq ft terraced home, it fans out on either side to slot into its corner site — ostensibly the biggest site in its Castlemartyr estate.

It was probably the key influencing factor for the chaps who bought it in 2005 because they have turned it into quite a delightful garden with not just one, but two glorious patio areas, not to mention the high hedging, pond, and excellent planting that guarantees absolute privacy.

“With the tall hedging along the boundaries, it’s like being in the middle of the countryside when you step into the garden,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, who is handling the sale.

To cap it all, that garden is on view from every room, thanks to No 9’s oblique angle.

Kitchen

The couple selling are returning to Cork to be near a relative and Mr Kennedy says the house they leave behind is “ready to walk into”.

Living room

He is guiding at a good price for first time buyers — €235,000 — and expects it will appeal to those “being priced out of Midleton”.

Accommodation in the two-storey home includes sitting room, kitchen diner, utility, guest WC, three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

Mr Kennedy says it’s within walking distance of Castlemartyr village, and has easy access to a number of beaches.

VERDICT: Terrific first time buyer option. Class corner site.