A taste of Valencia in Ballinhassig for €375,000

SCENTED orange groves and Spanish sunshine are the kind of positive associations we make when we think of Valencia, so giving your house the same name will do it no harm at all.

While you're unlikely to find any orange groves at Valencia in Ballinhassig, it does very well in the sunshine stakes as the site is south-facing and the owners installed king-size glazing in strategic positions to maximise the light.

On a terrific site of more than half an acre (0.57 acres), the house is angled around a large patio off the main living area, where the kitchen diner is open plan to a living room, which has a smashing floor-to-ceiling window.

There’s a solid fuel stove to keep things cosy during the winter months, while a separate lounge has a woodburning stove.

A three-bed bungalow, Valencia also has an office/playroom with a nice picture window, as well as a utility room, family bathroom and a WC off the main bedroom.

It’s in “superb condition” says selling agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, with terrific gardens – a mixture of lawn, mature plants and shrubs, and a vegetable bed.

A Steeltech shed for storage is fronted by a small patio/BBQ area.

Mr O’Flynn says Valencia was built in the 1970s and remodelled by the current owners after they bought it 11 years ago from him.

“They did quite a lot, they opened up the kitchen/dining/living area and upgraded the heating and insulation (it has a C2 BER) and added extra windows to take advantage of the south and west aspect,” he says.

The couple are selling up as they prepare to downsize (Valenica is 1464 sq ft) and Mr O'Flynn is guiding at €375,000 and Valencia has already attracted a bid at almost €10,000 over the asking (€384,000).

Mr O’Flynn says interest is keen from first time buyers, including couples and young families. Location-wise, it’s in Raheen, 4km outside Ballinhassig, on the Kinsale side of the village. Ballinora National School is “around the corner” and the western city suburb of Bishopstown is a short drive away.

VERDICT: All the benefits of the countryside close to Cork city. A tasty home for first time buyers/families.