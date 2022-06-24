Heaven has a price: try €1.1 million for this astutely transplanted waterfront Eden in West Cork

Glengarriff, West Cork €1.1 million Size 181 sq m (1,937 sq ft)- Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 4 BER B1



THERE’S more than a touch of “East of Eden” to this waterside one-off in the woods of West Cork. This dramatically-sited house was cannily adapted from being the former temporary on-site sales and marketing unit for the Eden residential development in Cork City’s Blackrock, after a literal house “move”. It got uprooted, placed on a truck (having been picked up by a Hiab loader crane) and it was moved 60 miles west, to the water’s edge.

Sheer glory of Glengarriff. House is in bay in middle of pic

Then, it got replanted and almost doubled in size in its new heavenly setting – sort of swapping one name, branded Eden, for another more natural Eden.

It’s now well bedded-down in this scenic setting, having been bolted to rock, put up on steel supports, and then later getting the addition of a “lower ground floor” happily ensconced under the main steel structure (once planning permission was granted for changes). It grew to almost 2,000 sq ft in size in the most sublime of waterside settings; at one of the country’s most-beautiful natural harbours, Glengarriff.

Nicely stilted!

The steel-and-glass structure, clad in cedar and looking for all the world like a cool Scandinavian lakeside retreat (only in a spot that long has claimed a special microclimate thanks to the Gulf Stream) had started its life as a single-storey structure commissioned by Pierce Construction nearly 20 years ago when it kick-started the development of hundreds of new houses and apartments called Eden, at what was then the Ursuline Convent and grounds in the heart of suburban Blackrock village in the city.

The Eden development had a master plan done by O’Mahony Pike Architects (specialists in high density) for original developers Lyonshall, who later sold Eden with planning in place to Pierce Construction for a windfall gain.

It’s likely that an O’Mahony Pike designer had a hand in the design of the sales and marketing unit which was placed up on steel legs in the ex-convent grounds: it was successfully used at the time to woo house hunters and investors to buy into Blackrock.

Viewing is sweet, or suite?

Like any trouble in paradise, Eden hit (financial) rocks during the property crash in the late 2000s, and it took up until now for the overall vision at Blackrock to be realised: in fact, the density has gone up even higher, under current developers Glenveagh, and it’s now in its final phases.

During the, eh, ‘ lull’ and various handover periods, the bespoke sales and marketing structure was put up for sale by a receiver. Its its potential was spotted a decade or so ago by astute businessman and occasional property developer, Cork man Des Morris, who’d previously done some hospitality and investment property schemes in and around Glengarriff, among other Cork locations.

Paddle your own canoe, or tie up a RIB, or water ski (don't!) from Reenmeen East's tranquil setting. There's a deer on the grounds

By some possible prior coincidence, the ever-entrepreneurial Des Morris had at one stage in the 1990s managed to buy a cluster of 1960s beach chalets, some of them also up on stilts, in the dunes at West Cork’s Owenahincha, and sold them on, one by one.

Most at the time had been in rag order; now after individual resales, nearly all have been reinstated, the most striking of all being one fully rebuilt with an architectural beach hut vibe, complete with a grass roof and owned by a globally-known supermodel, ye gods.

So, that West Cork beach chalet sensibility and experience, mixed with the “Eden” pod he’d literally “picked up” with a Hiab loader in the city’s Blackrock, fed into the far greater possibilities offered by an exceptional infill site he knew of in Glengarriff; fed into what’s here today, reinstated, rebuilt, and reimagined... And just newly up for sale.

The fully-finished entity, now two storeys and spanning close to 2,000 sq ft with three bedrooms and an easy option for a fourth, is listed with estate agent Ron Kruger of international agency Engel & Volkers, which has offices in Kinsale and a newly opened one in Kenmare and he floats it at €1.1m.

Two storied now....a tale of two Edens

A buyer for it could come from near or far, it’s very much an open book, as is usually the case in the niche market that is Glengarriff. Witness the rapid order sale of the shell of Glengarriff Castle in 2020, on 87 acres to an international buyer for c €2.7m (it shows on the Price Register at €1.9m, as the land is separately valued). While that castle is a major, multi-million euro project to complete, this is a walk-in, drive-in, sail-in, kayak-in, or even swim-in option for those who don’t want to engage with builders right now, in any shape or form.

Set near the Bamboo Park on the entry into Glengarriff, past the golf club coming from Bantry, it’s got a Reenmeen East townland address, and the Price Register also records several other resales here in the €500,000/€600,000 price bracket.

A lower ground level makes a proper size home of almost 2,000 sq ft, with architectural aplomb

Engel & Volkers also have a 3,300 sq ft Hamptons-style dormer home on 0.9 acre here for €695,000 right now too, so this one is pushing the boat out in price ask terms – but is unlike anything else that’s been offered here before, and may very well sail far beyond its €1.1m AMV.

It’s within a walk of Glengarriff, the harbour and pier, its shops, galleries, eateries, and bars, as well as the glorious-looking Eccles Hotel, while a short boat or kayak journey opens up the harbour, the inlets, the secret coves and landing and launching spots, including islands such as Garinish Island (or Ilnacullin) served by a ferry and with ticketed access to its internationally noted gardens.

A key element of its value is the water frontage, it has 30m or more of shoreline and water access from a shingle beach, with the house close enough to the water to drag a small dinghy or a kayak to and from. The happily landed house is on a site of c 0.75 acre, between two other properties of older vintages, with a cul de sac road serving just four home down here in all.

'Nuff said, speaks for itself

Mr Kruger describes the house as a steel-and-glass build, split-level, mostly cedar-clad, and as “a stunning, south-facing contemporary waterfront property located in a tranquil woodland setting and offering access to a secluded beach and outstanding unobstructed views across Glengarriff harbour and to Garinish Island,” with lots of privacy, yet with such easy access to Glengarriff.

Packed with style, it’s been bulked up from its early pod incarnation and sales/hospitality suite function up in the city.

Vendor Des Morris took it back to the steel frame and basic roof before doing a comprehensive rebuild and redesign inside. Once sited on/just above the ground – it seems to hover lightly thanks to the steel support and views under by the entrance – he built the lower level then below, linking the two floors internally with a stairs by Bantry Bespoke Joinery.

Heaven on earth, and water

External finishes are mostly cedar and some steel, with several steps up to the upper level’s entry point, and there’s a large deck off the first floor’s “money shot” living area, with a second living area directly under, opening to a stone-paved balcony, with lots of sliding doors for easy inside-outside movement on both levels.

The aspect or side facing the harbour is done in dark-painted concrete panels, with lots and lots of glazing, floor-to-ceiling for the full-on views, facing south.

The main section has a double/triple aspect in an open-plan living/dining room with feature large disc of LED lighting; there’s a wood-burning stove by Belgian firm, Bodart & Gonay, and a sleek, pale-hued Siematic kitchen with breakfast counter, overhead glass lantern or roof-light, and a mix of small and large windows – none so eye-catching as those that simply slide back for open-air views.

The upper balcony is ringed on three sides by a frameless glass balustrade, so no view to the water is impeded. In fact, the same sort of see-through ethos continues inside, with a glass wall dividing the open-plan living room and main bedroom.

Want privacy? There are roller blinds on the glass wall and clear, glazed doors into the bedrooms, just pull them down when it’s time to turn in.

Eyes glaze over in heavily glazed bedrooms with glass walls and blinds

This upper level’s two bedrooms are ensuite (Villeroy & Bock sanitary ware features) and the lower level, down an open tread and framed staircase surrounded by another clear glass balustrade has a third bedroom, also en suite, plus a further lounge which Mr Kruger says “could be converted into another large bedroom if required”, and adds “all sea-facing rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors for direct access to the balcony upstairs, and to the paved patio downstairs.”

Flooring downstairs is quality laminate and above are large, pale porcelain tiles, with underfloor heating (oil-fired), plus there are PV solar panels in situ up top on the flat membrane roof. All of this, allied to good insulation values and quality glazing means it all combines to score a good B2 for the property.

Dishy

Separate to the main house is a large, double garage, highly insulated and heated. The owner’s red 1991 Mercedes coupe (owned from new) is happily ensconced here, along with the odd motorbike, and small motor boat, all easily taken in and out via bi-fold doors.

Toys for boys, and girls, in large insulated garage with bifold doors

Shore leave? lower level living room, where you can paddle your own canoe, from home...

Design-wise, the contemporary and repurposed pod might strike a chord with fans of TV’s Grand Designs episode where Northern Irish architect Patrick Bradley built a home from shipping containers, while there’s also a long precedent in coastal Cork for re-siting homes going back over a century. Case in point being the structures removed from the Great Exhibition on the Mardyke in the early 1990s and relocated to places like Currabinny, Poulgorm, and Kilbrittain.

VERDICT: Here, at the even more beautiful Glengarriff, this former pod, now well-anchored for decades to come, on its 0.75-acre plot wouldn’t look out of place in a Scandinavian lake or fjord setting, thanks in part to the mature trees and woodland section. Then, to add to the picture of bucolic bliss is the owner’s revelation that there’s a resident deer happy to stay in the woods. One of a kind, as is the house itself

Pictures: Jakub Walutek