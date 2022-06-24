Heaven has a price: try €1.1 million for this astutely transplanted waterfront Eden in West Cork

Then, it got replanted and almost doubled in size in its new heavenly setting – sort of swapping one name, branded Eden, for another more natural Eden.
It’s now well bedded-down in this scenic setting, having been bolted to rock, put up on steel supports, and then later getting the addition of a “lower ground floor” happily ensconced under the main steel structure (once planning permission was granted for changes). It grew to almost 2,000 sq ft in size in the most sublime of waterside settings; at one of the country’s most-beautiful natural harbours, Glengarriff.
It’s likely that an O’Mahony Pike designer had a hand in the design of the sales and marketing unit which was placed up on steel legs in the ex-convent grounds: it was successfully used at the time to woo house hunters and investors to buy into Blackrock.
During the, eh, ‘ lull’ and various handover periods, the bespoke sales and marketing structure was put up for sale by a receiver. Its its potential was spotted a decade or so ago by astute businessman and occasional property developer, Cork man Des Morris, who’d previously done some hospitality and investment property schemes in and around Glengarriff, among other Cork locations.
A buyer for it could come from near or far, it’s very much an open book, as is usually the case in the niche market that is Glengarriff. Witness the rapid order sale of the shell of Glengarriff Castle in 2020, on 87 acres to an international buyer for c €2.7m (it shows on the Price Register at €1.9m, as the land is separately valued). While that castle is a major, multi-million euro project to complete, this is a walk-in, drive-in, sail-in, kayak-in, or even swim-in option for those who don’t want to engage with builders right now, in any shape or form.
Set near the Bamboo Park on the entry into Glengarriff, past the golf club coming from Bantry, it’s got a Reenmeen East townland address, and the Price Register also records several other resales here in the €500,000/€600,000 price bracket.
A key element of its value is the water frontage, it has 30m or more of shoreline and water access from a shingle beach, with the house close enough to the water to drag a small dinghy or a kayak to and from. The happily landed house is on a site of c 0.75 acre, between two other properties of older vintages, with a cul de sac road serving just four home down here in all.
External finishes are mostly cedar and some steel, with several steps up to the upper level’s entry point, and there’s a large deck off the first floor’s “money shot” living area, with a second living area directly under, opening to a stone-paved balcony, with lots of sliding doors for easy inside-outside movement on both levels.
This upper level’s two bedrooms are ensuite (Villeroy & Bock sanitary ware features) and the lower level, down an open tread and framed staircase surrounded by another clear glass balustrade has a third bedroom, also en suite, plus a further lounge which Mr Kruger says “could be converted into another large bedroom if required”, and adds “all sea-facing rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors for direct access to the balcony upstairs, and to the paved patio downstairs.”
Flooring downstairs is quality laminate and above are large, pale porcelain tiles, with underfloor heating (oil-fired), plus there are PV solar panels in situ up top on the flat membrane roof. All of this, allied to good insulation values and quality glazing means it all combines to score a good B2 for the property.
Separate to the main house is a large, double garage, highly insulated and heated. The owner’s red 1991 Mercedes coupe (owned from new) is happily ensconced here, along with the odd motorbike, and small motor boat, all easily taken in and out via bi-fold doors.