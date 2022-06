A succession of international buyers has owned this exceptional property over the years and right now, it’s headed that way again. Within days of going to market, an offer at the €595,000 asking price came in from overseas.

It’s a vote of confidence in a property that has everything you could wish for: beautiful design, magnificent scenery, fabulous gardens, privacy, proximity to the sea.

Kilcoe, Ballydehob

The current owners, a couple, one half New York, the other half Kerry, moved from South Africa to their Kilcoe home after buying it seven years ago. In terms of the house, they focused mainly on improving the insulation, but they also replaced the kitchen and upgraded the three bathrooms.

Their chief passion though, and where much of their energy was expended, was across the one acre garden, a coastal paradise in every respect, fabulously landscaped, vibrant with colour, bordered by lawns, shrubs, flower beds and mature specimen trees and with several seating areas, chosen not just to milk every ray of sunlight, but also to drink in those prized seaward views.

Key among those seating areas is the raised, south-west facing patio, on the seaward side of the house, looking out over not just glorious Roaring Water Bay, but the many scenic isles West Cork is blessed with (try Carbery’s Hundred for size).

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

The house itself, which measures 1,900 sq ft, is high quality, a four-bedroom bungalow, which selling agent Olivia Hanafin, of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, says is “presented to an exceptional standard” and “cleverly designed to maximise light and make the most of unrivalled views”. She should know as her auctioneering firm has sold it twice before.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

Those views can be soaked up from the large, double-aspect 19’x18’ living room, which has French doors to the main patio. A separate, sheltered, rear patio area can be accessed off the kitchen diner/utility and an ensuite bedroom at the opposite end of the house also has own-access double doors to the outside.

This bedroom, large enough for a couch and double bed, used to be a detached garage, but is now incorporated into the main house. The through-room (linking former garage with rest of house) is a lovely study at a lower level to the main house (there are steps up) and it also has a door to a little terrace. The main bedroom of the four is also ensuite.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

Ms Hanafin says the current owners have relished the property, particularly the garden, but are planning to downsize now, within West Cork, as the grounds of the house are a bit too big for them at this stage.

“They also want to travel a bit more and visit their children overseas,” she says.

She’s had plenty of enquiries since it came to market, with Continental buyers prominent, “particularly Germans”.

“I think Ireland is seen as a safe haven at the moment, what with the unpredictable nature of war in Europe and the risks posed by climate change,” she says.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

The house could be a holiday home or a permanent residence, although Ms Hanafin feels the latter is more likely. It’s a well-positioned property, she says, six miles from Skibbereen town, four miles from Ballydehob and 8.5 miles from Schull.

VERDICT: Sublime setting showcases a lovely home. May be snapped up by an international buyer looking for a safe haven outside of mainland Europe.