A love of place, the love of a good woman, admiration for fine houses and the odd few twists and turns of fate, are part of the story behind suburban Cork’s Clonallon House.

The 1980s-built detached house, off the Model Farm Road, became the family home of successful painting contractor Billy McLoughlin and his wife Annette, who met by chance.

Co Down-born decorator William, or Billy, was en route to a new life in New York in 1964 with a plasterer pal Malachy, when they got diverted to a night’s dancing in the Cork’s Arcadia Ballroom, where he met Annette (nee Moloney): he walked her home and he talked the talk.

Asked if he had to go to the US, he noted he’d put in for a house painting job in Cobh, and said if he got the job, he’d stay on, recalls the couple’s son Brian.

The Cobh job was oxo. Billy stayed on; Annette and he married and the rest is the colourful McLoughlin family history which included, along the way, the building up of a highly successful painting business, now McLoughlin & Son.

Clonallon House.

The family firm, which currently employs 20 in its second generation, at peak employed as many as 80 in the specialist trade, with expertise in commercial, residential and ecclesiastical sectors.

Son Brian trained in the latter niche in the UK, learning skills such as fine marbling for churches, banks and other ‘pillars’ of society.

Both reached dizzying heights, especially in dad Billy’s case, very early on in fact, when he got asked to paint the outside of the four-storey Moderne shop, on St Patrick’s St.

But, as he was on the bottom rung of a business start-up and only had a pot to paint from — he hadn’t the proper ladders to do the job. Happily, Annette’s mother Kitty Moloney was a manager at the Moderne and she ‘managed’ to get him tall enough ladders for the commission, in precarious pre-health and safety days.

The site, named after Billy's parish in Co Down, used to be an orchard.

He was on top of the ladder, in full painting flow, when he got a shout from below on the street ”what are you doing up there? They’re my ladders!”

Turns out Kitty had got them via a friend, who neglected to tell her own husband that his ladders had been lent out for a daughter’s suitor’s nixer on Pana.

As the painting and decorating business took off, the couple managed to buy an old orchard site on the Model Farm Road, and designed and built this house, home to their son and daughter Suzanne, and called it Clonallon House, after the parish of Clonallon in Billy’s native Co Down.

A private retreat

The Model Farm Road hinterland is back once more as a property hot-spot.

Billy McLoughlin passed away in August 2020, predeceased by Annette nine years ago, and now Clonallon House is up for sale, for the first time ever, and it’s a bit of an out-of-sight private retreat.

Clonallon is listed with estate agent Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston who guides the well-built and finished 2,300 sq ft four-bed, detached home at €950,000 in a superb off-road location on the Model Farm Road: it’s already under offer, she adds.

It’s on hideaway mature grounds of 0.22 of an acre, set behind another upgraded home, sharing an access/entrance: it’s to the rear of that other recently upgraded property, previously the home of Irish rugby legend, the late Bertie O’Hanlon, who’d been on the winning Grand Slam team of 1948.

Casey & Kingston auctioneer Ms Roe is already showing the property to locals and to relocators.

The Model Farm Road hinterland is back once more as a property hot-spot, with homes getting huge overhauls when passed on.

Casey & Kingston auctioneer Ms Roe is already showing it to locals and to relocators, and she describes the site as “a haven of tranquillity from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, it’s like living in the country in the city.”

The home has three reception rooms.

The two-storey home (with attached garage with easy conversions scope) has three reception rooms, a sunroom, kitchen, and utility, plus oak-panelled hall Billy modelled on manor houses he’d liked up north. Above are four very good-sized double bedrooms, one en suite.

Two bedrooms come with showers, but 2020s owners are likely to find it dated, take some out and make their own alterations and decorative upgrades… not that there’s anything wrong with painting, Ms Roe might hasten to add.

VERDICT: Get Down to Cork’s Clonallon, it just needs a modernising gloss now for another happy family chapter.