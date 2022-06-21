City to County: A Dublin terrace or five beds in Crookhaven

THE most sought-after West Cork holiday homes tend to be ones with sea views, like this five-bed detached property at Killane near Crookhaven village.

“It’s on a choice coastal location, has superb sea views and is within a few minutes walk from a nearby beach,” says auctioneer Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde Auctioneers, noting that coastal properties like this one are in especially short supply near Crookhaven.

On the market with a guide of €395,000, it’s a bright modern house with over 1,400 sq ft of living space.

Built in the late 1970s, it was subsequently extended and upgraded.

The accommodation includes a long open plan kitchen/living/dining space with cream kitchen units as well as five bedrooms, two downstairs and three upstairs.

Along the front it has a long raised terrace which is perfectly positioned to allow the occupants to sit out and admire the rugged scenery and take in the sea views.

Other attractions besides the sea views include proximity to Crookhaven village, 2km away, which is very popular with a range of holiday makers, especially sailing enthusiasts.

The beach at Barleycove,popular with swimmers and surfers is a little over 5km away While it could be bought as a permanent home, Mr Hodnett says all the calls so far have been from people who want a holiday residence.

VERDICT: Should tick all the boxes for a buyer looking for a coastal West Cork summer home.

South Circular Road, Dublin 8 €650,000 Size 83 sq m(893 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER G

Given that six houses have sold on St Alban’s Road off South Circular Road since early last year for prices ranging from €601,000 to €845,000, it’s fairly safe to assume that the pretty redbrick terraced properties are very popular.

The popularity of the houses which have included larger villa-style ones as well as extensively modernised ones isn’t just due to their attractive Victorian appearance but also to their convenient Dublin 8 location.

“St Alban’s Road is a quiet, tree-lined street located within walking distance of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street and is also close to trendy eateries on Camden Street,” says Alistair Hickey of Felicity Fox auctioneers who has just listed No 59 with a guide of €650,000.

Describing the single-storey, two-bed mid-terrace house as gracious and character-filled, he says it has been sympathetically maintained and improved.

“It remains true to the Victorian era,” he says, noting that its original features include high ceilings, cornicing, picture and dado rails, a fireplace, and refurbished shuttered sash windows.

Offering almost 900 sq ft of living space — the property has a living room and a bedroom with exceptionally high (10’8”) ceilings in the older part of the house and a kitchen, a second bedroom and a bathroom in an extension at the rear.

The property has a G BER rating which will need attention. To the rear, it has an attractive west-facing courtyard garden planted with a Copper maple acre and raspberry bushes.

VERDICT: Not expected to lack viewers.

Woodstown, Co Waterford €479,000 Size 173 sq m (1,863 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

AN attractive, architecturally designed property with gothic style windows and a half an acre of gardens with a small orchard, Ballinkina House at Woodstown is well set up to attract Waterford city relocators looking for a lifestyle change.

“It’s an excellent family home which is located within a five-minute drive of Woodstown Beach and a 10-minute one of Dunmore East village,” says Maria Clifford of Liberty Blue Properties quoting a guide of €479,000.

Built-in 2007 by its current owners, it’s a five-bed property with 1,863 sq ft of living space. One of its most unusual features is a semi-circular section like a miniature tower at one side which has three gothic-style windows and is used as a dining area. Accommodation includes a large open plan family living space which has a high ceilinged timber beamed kitchen area with solid beech units with granite worktops.

The ground floor also has a utility room, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite, while the upstairs has an office and three bedrooms including one en suite.

Enclosed by hedging and walls, the gardens have apple and pear trees, some berry bushes and a courtyard area with raised flower beds.

Ballinkina House is around 8km from both Waterford city and Dunmore East. Ms Clifford says the proximity to the beach and the privacy of the site are significant attractions for this property.

VERDICT: It has the space and privacy that relocators look for and is just 4.5km from a long sandy beach.

Johnstown, Co Tipperary €349,500 Size 107 sq m (1,154 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C3

THE scenic Lough Derg views which can be seen from this renovated bungalow at Johnstown in north Tipperary are worth commuting for.

That’s according to William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot who says he’s getting interest from buyers working in both Galway and Limerick cities, from holiday home hunters and from people looking for a scenic spot for a home office.

“The views of the lake and the surrounding hinterlands from the back patio are breathtaking,” says Mr Talbot quoting a guide of €349,500 for the 1990s-built three-bed bungalow which has been comprehensively updated by current owners.

Among other things, they fitted a stylish, contemporary high gloss kitchen with white handle-less units and a red island. “They also put down new flooring, added a raised patio at the rear and landscaped the gardens,” says Mr Talbot who reckons the 1,153 sq ft property and its elevated one-acre site offers very good value for the guide.

Accommodation includes a spacious living area with a stylish red and white kitchen and lake views through patio doors. There’s also a bathroom, three bedrooms, including one en suite, and a garage.

Located at Johnstown, the property is three kilometres from Puckane village and six km from Dromineer on Lough Derg.

Mr Talbot says it’s commutable from Limerick which is 55 km away and also from Galway city which he estimates to be a little over an hour and a quarter’s drive.

VERDICT: An attractive, relatively affordable property with scenic lake views and colourful gardens.