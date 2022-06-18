Come Cuskinny dipping at waterside Ballymore Lodge,  a €1.75m pearl in Cork Harbour

|
Great Island, Cork Harbour
|
€1.75 million
|
Size
|
284 sq m (3,050 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
D2
A bit of a prize and a property pearl in the oyster that is Cork Harbour and its Great Island, the modestly-titled Ballymore Lodge is a water-fronting period home, on 8.5 wooded acres, along Cuskinny beach, east of the town of Cobh, and looking out the harbour mouth to the oceans of the world.
Back then, in ’14, it had carried a €1.2 million AMV, but wasn’t sold. Eight years on, and a pandemic later, it’s an executor sale after the passing of the matriarch in February this year, survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, for whom Ballymore Lodge must have had the most precious of carefree childhood memories as “they were always in or on the water.” Now, it’s some other family’s turn to savour the same simple pleasures, from a private property and place to drop anchor, in the very heart of Cork harbour.
Between that trio, they can expect a buyer to come from Cobh, Cork, Dublin or overseas, rocking up by plane, bike, boat, jeep or train, given Cobh’s choice of transport modes.
Resales are rare: possibly Cork harbour’s most beautiful home, East Grove which had been owned by the Glucksmans (Lewis and Loretta) made over €1.5 million, back in 2013, but that price was just for the house on one acre.
Several now of the finest are in the multi-million euro price category, especially as the global pandemic has added extra oomph and value to waterfront properties with grounds, and for seafarers, there are marina options both there at Marlogue and in Cobh, if craft are too big to haul up the shingle and slip to the tucked-away boathouse here at Cuskinny.
It’s less than a 10-minute drive to the centre of Cobh, via the Valley Road, and an added attraction is the dual access, so cars can come in one sweeping drive, and climb back up and out another: handy for those who can’t revere a boat trailer, horse box or even a mobile, towable sauna?
The house, graceful and lodge-like in parts with a side annex, has lots of period features, including exposed beams, high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, cornices and picture rails, a number of replacement sash windows, many with lovely arched tops, window shutters and internal doors.
Overall condition is good for its age, but well-heeled new occupants will almost certainly spend further on it post-purchase. As ever with older homes, it best to go slowly, and get to know the property first, its quirks, charms and delights and then there’s always the eight acres to work away with, full of mature trees, lawn, wildlife and birds of every size and feather.