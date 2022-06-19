No, it's not €3.45 million...try this €345K townhouse for size on Cork's Blackrock Road, for a lot less zeros

|
Blackrock Road, Cork City
€345,000
Size
98 sq m (1,048 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
C3
DON’T even try keeping up with the neighbours at 7 Carrig Dubh – the c 40-year-old townhouse hidden off the main Blackrock Road in Cork has some of the city’s best homes almost on its doorstep.
Called after the Blackrock setting, the Carrig Dubh niche scheme of nine homes – compact, easily kept and utterly pitched now at traders down, in a block of five, another block of three and one on its own – was built on the grounds of a period house, Carrigduve, as evidenced by the quite grand limestone entrance gates, topped with carved Georgian decorative motifs, (pic right) opposite the entrance to Menloe Gardens.
And, immediately to the east are the 1960s-designed Dundanion Court flat-roofed houses around two courtyards, much loved today by architects and design fiends, done by former city architect Neil Hegarty during his early practise years and a winner of an RIAI Gold Medal.
It’s of a similar design to comparable c 1,000 sq ft niche, infill schemes by Crab Lane, and several in Douglas (eg the Cross Douglas Road, Ballincurrig and Rosebank) and is priced at €345,000 by auctioneer Jeremy Murphy.
The immediate response to its listing was from traders-down, and while it’s within the reach of first-time buyers, they are likely to be outgunned by older buyers.
Finally, its best pitch to traders-down – apart from the obvious location draw and the 200-year-old posh limestone entrance pillars and gates – is the accessible rear enclosed courtyard garden, with a private car port and storage bins, accessed via a roller shutter door and/or a side timber pedestrian gate.