Nicely-priced extended Ballyvolane bungalow with great garden 

GLENISLE, at 2 Riverview Estate in Ballyvolane, looks like a very solid prospect given the price, site and house size.

It began life in the 1950s as a modest bungalow, but gained about 800 sq ft in the mid-'80s when it was extended to the rear.

Extension to the rear

The layout got a rejig too, so that all five bedrooms are in the original dwelling, while the main daytime accommodation is all in the extension, including a generous kitchen diner and a living room.

As selling agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy points out, a detached bungalow of more than 1900 sq ft on almost one third of an acre is not that easy to come by so close to Cork city.

Moreover, though there is scope to expand further (there’s an attached garage to the rear) he reckons there will be no need “as there’s a fine footprint as is”.

He says all that’s needed is for someone to come in and modernise and retrofit (the energy rating is a lowly G).

One of the nicer features is a raised patio, overlooking the leafy back garden, accessed via a small sunroom.

Glenisle comes to market with a guide price of €350,000, which Mr O’Donnell says “will definitely bring in first time buyers”, but also those looking for a home on the level, or perhaps a tradesperson who is looking for a workspace – which a large detached garage to the rear could provide.

There’s scope for a home office too in lieu of a walk-in wardrobe.

Location-wise, there’s instant access to the North Ring road, and there's plenty of retail close by.

VERDICT: Great site and house size at the price.