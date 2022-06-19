Perfect home for upsizing in Midleton, with fabulous garden to boot

THE decision to sell up has been an emotional one for the owners of this immaculate home near Midleton, even though they had never intended to live there when they first went looking for planning permission to build it 20-odd years ago.

“We were living next door when the site came up for sale,” says the woman of the house. “Our intention was to buy it, get planning permission for a house, and then sell it on.”

It didn’t pan out quite like that, and in the end, they built a new home for themselves. They had intended to downsize, but that intention went the way of many of the best of them (fell by the wayside) and they ended up with a bigger home than the one they had been living in.

“We upsized instead, but it’s been a terrific home and I will be crying going out the gate,” the owner says.

They built the 2,010 sq ft four-bed bungalow in 2001, having drafted in architect Kevin Brosnan to design it and builder Michael Feeney to build it. For the garden, they were able to draw on the talents of the woman’s sister-in-law.

“She’s a housewife, like me, but she’s very good at that sort of thing,” the woman says.

She surely is – the garden looks professionally landscaped – and the woman’s husband deserves credit too because he is the one who has maintained it, so that it’s in ship shape right across the entire two thirds of an acre.

“It’s too big for us now really, like the house, and there is too much upkeep. With our three children reared, it is time to move on,” the woman says.

She invested a lot in her home, drawing on her own needlework skills to make all the silk curtains – she had a good eye for design having worked for Different Strokes Interiors in Midleton.

Whoever buys her home, Carraig an Mhuilinn, in Kilva, will have little to do other than ship in their furniture, with plenty of space to accommodate it. It has not just one, but two sitting rooms, as well as a generous, pristine, and light-filled kitchen which opens, via double doors into a fine sunroom, with vaulted ceiling and a door to the rear.

Sitting room

Kitchen

"We've whiled away a good few Sundays in the sunroom," the woman says.

Sunroom

The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and the three remaining bedrooms are a good size too. Additional accommodation includes main bathroom, utility, and guest WC.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is the selling agent and she is guiding Carraig an Mhuilinn at €495,000. She expects strong interest from families looking to trade up out of housing estates in Midleton to a standalone home.

“It’s a gorgeous house, the owners have been meticulous about its upkeep and everything is top-notch,” she says.

Moreover the large and mature gardens and enclosed sun patio offer great privacy and the rear has a sunny orientation.

"When you look out the windows all you see is either garden or fields," the woman of the house says.

There's a detached garage too and the attic is suitable for conversion, subject to planning permission.

Carraig an Mhuilinn is a five minute drive to Midleton town; Saleen National School is within walking distance and secondary school buses collect students at an adjacent green.

The owners say the area is “a lovely place to live, so peaceful...with very good neighbours, who are there when you need them”.

East Ferry is just a few minutes’ drive away, with a pontoon for water activities, while Aghada Tennis & Sailing Club, Trabolgan, Roches Point and numerous beaches such as Inch strand and Whitebay are also within close proximity.

VERDICT: Rare enough to get a property of this quality, on a site this size, so close to Midleton town.