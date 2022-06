Sometimes houses provoke an emotional response, as was the case for the couple that viewed No 6 Canning Place, 33 years ago.

“I used to live in a very old house in the Loire Valley and when we came across this one in Glenbrook, it reminded me of where I came from, with the river, and a train in the distance,” the woman of the house says.

Half French (her father), half Irish (her Cork mother), she spent childhood summers in Ireland before moving here post-teens to complete her studies. She stayed, and met and married a Kilkenny man.

“He grew up in an old house too and I think we often go for the kind of house we can connect with. So when we saw No 6 Canning Place, we really fell in love with it,” she says.

The house had a warmth that probably reflected its history — when they bought no 6 in 1989 an elderly neighbour told them it had been used as a soup kitchen, possibly run by the Quakers/Society of Friends.

They delved into its history themselves and found it was advertised for rent in 1858 with “a well-stocked fruit garden, a stable and a plentiful supply of spring water” (‘Mansions and Monuments, People and Places of bygone, Passage West and Monkstown’ by Colman O’Mahony).

That well-stocked garden was very much bygone when they moved in, and where the spring water might be was initially a mystery.

“I remember when we were working on the house, I could hear an echo of water dropping,” the owner says. It was coming from outside, to the rear of the property, and when she pulled away some foliage, it exposed a stone wall with a hole in it as big as her hand.

“I could feel it was cool and damp inside and I knew straight away that it was a well,” she says.

On a mission to regenerate the garden, they installed a pump and made great use of the natural well water over the years to water their plants and trees, including blackcurrant, pear, cherry, apple and raspberries.

The garden has many different elements: seating areas, lawn, fruit and veg beds. It’s elevated out back and accessed via a step of feature steps. Along with great privacy – No 6 is end-of-terrace and is not overlooked– the gardens have ideal south and west facing aspects, which a patio off the open plan kitchen/dining area makes the most of. Front of house looks across the water to Carrigaloe.

“The light on the hill behind Carrigaloe can be quite spectacular in the evenings,” the vendor says.

She has a good eye for light, having graduated from the Crawford College of Art and Design a dozen years ago with an honours degree in Fine Art. She was awarded a post-grad training bursary in the Backwater Studios (Wandesford Quay) but moved her work to a home studio after her mum had a fall and needed looking after. That studio is on the top floor of her home (it was a double bedroom).

There are five bedrooms in all — three on the first floor, two on the second, where’s there’s also a fine landing area, conveniently suited to a home office.

Additional accommodation at 1,884 sq ft No 6 includes a ground floor living room, dual aspect with high ceiling; a pantry; a utility and guest WC.

“I always felt it was a very good house and I am sorry to leave it. But we are moving to Waterford to be closer to family” the woman of the house says.

Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is selling No 6 and he brings it to market with an AMV of €445,000.

He describes it as “a great family home...ideally located close to Monkstown, and a short ferry ride away from Cobh...with sea and river views”.

VERDICT: A very inviting family home with lots of character and great gardens.