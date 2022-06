There were big plans for this winsome little East Cork cottage until West Cork got in the way.

The woman who bought it in 2017 had planned to more than double it in size and had even obtained permission to do so.

Imago Architectural Studio had done drawings of what the proposed extension of St Martin’s cottage in Ightermurragh, Ladysbridge, would look like, along with refurbishment of the existing house.

It would have meant increasing the square footage from 61.1 sq ft to 145.5 sq ft, through the addition of a new, 84.4 sq ft “sleeping block”. The block would contain a new main bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and two more bedrooms and a bathroom overhead. The original dwelling would also be reconfigured, to incorporate existing ground floor bedroom space into a larger, more open plan living area, and a narrow nook for dining would be created behind the living room chimney breast. Further reconfiguring would create a utility and larder off the kitchen.

It was an ambitious plan, but the ball will now be in the new owner’s court, as the woman in question, Doreen O’Mahony is trading East Cork for West.

“I’ve loved living here, especially during the pandemic,” Doreen says.

“I work for Laya Healthcare in Little Island, so it was perfect from that perspective, as it’s only a 25 minute drive.

“It’s been a great few years, but now I have the opportunity to buy my grandparents’ house in West Cork, so that is what I am doing as I’m originally from West Cork myself,” Doreen says.

So is her other half, whom she met after buying St Martin’s. In fact the cottage kickstarted a series of positive upheavals in her life. Her partner has two children and as the cottage is a nice fit for two, but a bit of a squeeze for three, she decided to apply for permission to extend it.

There was plenty of room to do so as the 113-year-old home is on a generous 0.35 acre site. Permission was given in July 2020.

While new owners might want to acclimatize before making any decision on whether to extend, they can take their time as the clock won’t run out on the planning grant until July 2025.

In the meantime, they can enjoy the charm of St Martin’s, buffed up to its best by Doreen, who polished floorboards, oiled quaint door latches, held on to original brass fittings and in essence did what was needed to retain the traditional heart of St Martin’s, while making vital updates, such as installing a new kitchen with French doors to the patio, and putting in a multi fuel stove to keep things cosy in the winter, when entertaining moves indoors from the fine side and rear garden, with feature fountain and well-designed patio area, which gets the sun all day.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is handling the sale (she also sold the two-bed cottage to Doreen in 2017 for €201,000). The guide price of €265,000 will appeal to first time buyers.

“We are seeing families too, who want that wee bit of country life in a detached house with a good garden” Ms Hegarty says.

Doreen says she has been “very happy” at St Martin’s and hopes the next owners will be too.

“It’s a lovely lifestyle, near Ballymaloe Cookery School and beaches like Garryvoe,” she says.

Ladysbridge village is one minute away and Midleton is about 10 minutes by car.

VERDICT: Charming cottage with great garden and option to expand.