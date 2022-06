YOU definitely get more house for your money if you move out of urban areas, or away from the sea, and this countryside four-bed home’s pricing proves the rather obvious point.

Nedineagh Dunmanway DNG Galvin

Priced at €270,000, this robust, 1,400 sq ft two-storey home is set just by the main Bandon-Dunmanway R5860 road at a townland called Nedineagh. It’s three kms from Dunmanway on the Bandon river’s upper reaches, the birth place of Sam Maguire, and is

c 60kms from Cork city and airport — about a 45-minute commute.

It’s for sale with DNG Galvin’s Majella Galvin in Bandon town who held open viewings there yesterday afternoon and who says: “It will appeal to those who are looking for a country lifestyle, enjoy spending time in the garden entertaining, and like to be within a short commute of the town and Cork city: it’s an ideal family home with potential for expansion subject to planning permission.”

The house is set near the front of its deep site, and can be extended in several directions — even up into the roof?

Likely to date back to the 1980s, it has features of that time, including partial stone facade, parquet hall floor, open tread staircase and a serving hatch between a front reception room and the kitchen, which has nice-looking hardwood units, while other updates include a redone main bathroom.

interior at Nedineagh

It’s in good overall condition, ready to move into, says Ms, Galvin, and has oil heating and C3 BER, and holds four bedrooms, main bathroom, guest WC, kitchen, dining room, living room, and a utility.

VERDICT: Good as it stands, good to go, good-sized and a good price to boot.