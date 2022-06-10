Dip in the market? Go, go, go to golden pond at Goleen's €750,000 shoreline chalet

IT can cost a pretty plenty to dip a toe into waterfront property in West Cork: some spectacular sites and homes can top €1 million, or multiples thereof.

Wood you?

Sublime setting

At Goleen, there's a chance to pick up an unusual home, a reskinned timber log cabin in a spectacular setting, almost hovering over the sea and which has a trick up its sleeve - a rock pool fed by salt water for outdoor hardy bathing, with railings for safe access, and egress.

Spanish Cove

It's like nature's very own party hot-tub - only it's not heated, bar by the sun, which just might raise the temperature a degree or two on a sunny day.

Estate agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O'Keeffe in Schull guides the decades' old cabin, with an all-wood interior for cosiness, at €750,000, with the premium clearly put on the views of the Atlantic, Fastnet, Castlepoint, Goleen harbour Mount Gabriel and Cape Clear: the works.

All-weather viewing perch

(Dermot Bannon featured the late Peter Sutherland's holiday home here for a TV special, reckoning it was his favourite Irish house, done by UK-based Niall McLaughlin.)

Take the Meds? Goleen's Spanish Cove

This is one of two adjacent log cabins on the coast's fringes, (the other still has its external timber showing, this one has been rendered externally) just off the scenic coast road towards Crookhaven, Barley Cove and the Mizen from pretty Goleen village, one km from the harbour and sheltered pier.

VERDICT: Internally quite charming, with stove and conservatory, but it's really all about the setting, the views and, yes, that chilly dipping pool.