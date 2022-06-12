Box clever at €695k Cleve Hill Blackrock  detached buy

|
Blackrock Road, Cork City
|
€695,0000
|
Size
|
210 sq m (2,155 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
G
The quite intriguing name is attached to this detached, older-era family home in the Cleve Hill estate, off the city end of the main Blackrock Road — close enough to walk into and out of town for work, leisure, or pleasure.
Cleve Hill’s a scheme of over a dozen homes on and just off the main road, between Ashton and Lindville, and had homes designed by acclaimed modernist /early 20th century Cork architect Frank Murphy, whose family owned a number for many years.
Now, Botanika’s original selling agents are handling the sale of the older, and colder, and more rooted De Nada, a G-BER rated original.
In addition to De Nada’s detached status/appeal, there’s a good-sized site with it, with clear scope to build on, on either side and/or to the back, subject to planning.
Auctioneer Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing guides De Nada at €695,000 and observes it has gardens “to the front, side and rear offering any discerning purchaser unlimited potential for refurbishment and extension. This much-loved family home is laid out over two floors with excellent living accommodation complemented by good-sized bedrooms. The entire has a bright and airy atmosphere helped by its south facing rear garden.”
Features include a parquet floored hall with open tread stairs with wrought iron rails, there’s a reception room to the left with a central fireplace, another reception to the right opening to an old glasshouse/lean-to conservatory/sun room on the western gable, a dining room, kitchen with new units, plus utility and guest WC.