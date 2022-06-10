Head-turning €1.5m West Cork headland sale set to make waves far and wide

|
Rosscarbery, West Cork
|
€€250,000, and €1.25m (€1.5m in total)
|
Size
|
house on seven acres, 122 acres in total
|
Bedrooms
|
Gone
|
Bathrooms
|
Great Outdoors?
|
BER
|
Ha!
Would you like your own landbank to come with a near-surfeit of natural beauty along an indented stretch of coastline?
Well, it might not be, for those looking for an exceptional slice of West Cork to call their own, and the money to fund it.
Then the bulk of the 122 acres stops only at the ocean, and by the defiantly- standing remain of Downeen Castle, a stone sliver now stranded on a rock cut off from the headland after cliff falls, and erosion saw access denied centuries back, save for gulls.
In property parlance or the pantheon of justly-used cliches, this is indeed a prize offer, the like of which only ever comes along once in a blue moon shimmering over the waves.
But, that prime might have been half a century or so back: the home with the remnants of elegance well-past faded has been in decline for decades now, becoming roofless, open to the elements, and greening-in inside.
In land terms, it equates to €10,500 an acre, some progressive farmer will hardly bat an eyelid at this sort of valuation, even if some land might need what they’d see as ‘improvement.’ Might it go some other route entirely? Be bought by some left-of-field buyer who’d rewild it? Or, maybe someone might see it as a leisure opportunity, or hobby farm, or just a place to safely plank a sum of cash, knowing that land isn’t being made anymore (in fact, here, it is being eroded, ever so slightly, fraying at the cliff and shoreline!) There isn’t enough land for a golf course or a replica Old Head course, despite being on another Wild Atlantic promontory: maybe enough for nine holes, but that’s unlikely.
Mr Hodnett enthuses that it’s in a pivotal position, with a house in a ruinous condition but offering “great future potential, and summarises of “it’s certainly one of the finest agricultural holdings to come to the West Cork market in recent times, offering quality lands and exceptional views over the Atlantic Ocean, the Warren beach and Rosscarbery estuary.
In contrast, also sold back then at what have been a bargain price by comparison was Rosscarbery’s Mercy Convent, a 1890s building on three acres with several old cottages behind, in an imperious setting overlooking the lagoon, bought by TV’s Franc, aka Peter Kelly, for a sum thought to be less than €450,000 and where future use plans may soon be revealed.
VERDICT: Farmers may be put to the pin of their collars to see off non-farmer bids here as other wealthy types will get on down to Downeen – the likes of it might not come around again for years.