Push the boat out for this €570,000 Cobh home- the views are priceless

THE unifying power of The Liffey and its intimate relationship with the people and places it meets on its way to the sea is the theme of an excellent documentary series currently airing on RTÉ television.

It’s the tale of a river “brimming with history, and overflowing with stories”, “a workplace for some and a playground for others”.

The exact same could be said of Cork Harbour whose centrality to the life of its citizens goes back through the centuries, from its historic defensive role guarding sea approaches; to a centre of trade and commerce and all the auxiliary services that go with it; to a popular cruise-liner berth (Cobh); to a haven for recreation.

As a matter of fact, Cork’s connection with the water, its river and harbour has been showcased these past 10 days, with the full return of Cork Harbour Festival, after two years of pandemic-induced disruption.

Amid this celebration of our magnificent maritime heritage, and in the spirit of making hay while the sun shines, those considering the sale of harbour-side homes might find now is a good time. Indeed vendors seem pretty clued in, judging by the half a dozen or so homes which featured in this weekend’s Property, that are on, or near, different parts of the harbour.

The one featured here, Inisleigh, is a five bed dormer on a rectangular site that runs almost parallel to, and just above, the harbour. No amount of adjectives will do justice to its views.

Nothing that moves on the harbour will get past you at Inisleigh, Lake Road: neither cruise liner nor currach, skiff nor longboat, paddle nor kayak. Even land-based naval exercises can be scrutinised, as Inisleigh overlooks Haulbowline, the country’s only naval base. Beyond is Spike Island, home to saints and sinners over the centuries, and now an award-winning tourist destination.

Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons is Inisleigh’s selling agent and she predicts it will attract down-sizing retirees, who might have more time to enjoy the views.

View from a window in Inisleigh

“If you’ve lived most of your life in one of Cobh’s big period properties and have always enjoyed a spectacular harbour view, you’re going to want to hang on to that.

“But smaller homes with the same sort of vista aren’t that easy to come buy, so when something like Inisleigh comes along, it’s snapped up.

“It’s more manageable than a period home but you don’t have to compromise on the view,” Ms Murphy says.

A low-slung 1960s dormer bungalow, three of its five bedrooms are on the ground floor. It’s a warm, comfy house, Ms Murphy says, and it’s book-ended at either end by sun rooms.

Smaller sunroom

One, at the eastern end, is more of a generous glass porch, but at the western end, catching the evening sun, is a much bigger sunroom with a velux and double doors that open into a rear sitting room. The doors let the light and the views through.

Larger sunroom

At the other end of the house, an open plan layout between dining room and kitchen has the same effect.

Kitchen dining

A large patio area off the main sunroom has a terrific southerly aspect and Ms Murphy says she believes the house is warm because it takes in a lot of sunshine during the daytime — even though the BER is only an E. A new owner will probably look at improving the energy rating, but as Ms Murphy points out, there are plenty of grants available for retrofitting.

A new owner is also likely to modernise. “Obviously you will want to put your own touches to it, but it’s ready to move into and the layout, structure and size are perfect,” Ms Murphy says, adding that all rooms bar one downstairs bedroom and the bathrooms, have harbour views.

She speaks highly of the garden too and it’s clearly been well cared for. To the south and west are lawn and patio.

Mature hedging screens the site and a steep bank of shrubs keeps it private to the rear.

Parking is at the top of the drive off the eastern side of the house.

Like most of its near neighbours, Inisleigh is a one-off, on its own site, off a road that takes its name, Ms Murphy thinks, from a Rear Admiral Atwell Lake, a senior officer with the Royal Navy, tasked with keeping safe what was then a port of the British Empire.

“My understanding is that the road was named after him because he was the only admiral to get involved with the local community,” Ms Murphy says.

The agent, who is guiding 1,684 sq ft Inisleigh at €570,000, is expecting interest locally and internationally, including interest in the property as a holiday home.

“If you look at all that Cobh and the harbour have to offer, both historically and present day, you can see why the town is becoming more and more attractive to home buyers,” she says. “It’s improving all of the time (in addition to Titanic attractions and St Colman’s Catherdral, there’s a new public park at Haulbowline Island, formerly Irish Steel, and heavy investment by the Port of Cork in state-of-the-art facilities) and more recently, there’s the earmarking of Cork Harbour as the energy hub on the south coast, which is another positive development,” Ms Murphy says. “Add in the excellent transport links with Cork city (10 minutes via commuter rail) and why wouldn’t you want to live here,” Ms Murphy asks.

VERDICT: Spectacular spot from which to observe the comings and goings of the harbour.