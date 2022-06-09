€440,000 'Crosser' cracker is ideal berth, and not just for Volvo Cork Week

ON the surface a quaint fishing port with good old-fashioned family entertainment (Pipers Funfair/’The Merries’ has been there forever) Crosshaven is a dab hand at reinventing itself for Cork Week, when the Who’s Who of global sailing descends for its legendary biennial sailing regatta.

Volvo Cork Week 2020. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

For that one week every two years, ‘Crosser’ is as its dapper best, setting up a dedicated racing village and pulling out all the stops to ensure vibrant shoreside nightlife and as many activities off-water as on.

This year, after a four-year absence (blame the pandemic) Volvo Cork Week promises to be bigger and better than ever, as the Crosshaven-based Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC, the oldest sailing club in the world) catches up on long-delayed tricentenary celebrations. Hundreds of boats and thousands of sailors and visitors rescheduled their plans to make the occasion and there are several new additions to the fixtures list eg a dedicated Classic Yacht Regatta.

Racing gets underway on July 11 and there can be few better vantage points to enjoy it from than the balcony at No 21 Castlepoint Court, a three-storey, terraced home that faces up-river, from Camden Road, towards the sailing club’s berths.

No amount of tacking or jibing is going to get a wanna-be buyer into No 21 in time for this year’s event, but by the time it comes around again, your feet could be well ensconced beneath its breakfast counter, binoculars at the ready, or, you may have organised to vacate the property for the week in question, given the eye-watering rents to be had locally during the sailing extravaganza.

Kitchen

It’s certainly an eminently rentable property, both aesthetically and location-wise, furnished to magazine-standard, with Cork city barely a half hour drive away, and Ringaskiddy, with all that pharma, less than 20 minutes.

The current owners- who are moving on locally - bought for their retirement, with lots of time for soaking up views, from either first floor balcony, reached, via double doors, from the mid-level open plan kitchen/dining/living space, or from a decking area off the ground floor double bedroom, facing west towards lovely Currabinny.

Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and he says No 21 will probably appeal to downsizers because of its convenience/beautiful views/ low maintenance requirements (there’s a courtyard to the rear and the front lawn is communal).

It may also appeal to first time buyers with families, he says, as there’s nearly 1800 sq ft of space spread over three floors, with the front door at mid-level so that the harbour view is immediate on entry to the main living space, where the stylish kitchen is to the rear and the living area, with statement chimney breast, is harbour-facing.

Feature chimney breast

Stylish kitchen

Bedrooms are top and bottom, both doubles on the ground floor, one ensuite and with French doors to the deck, as well as a utility. Two more double bedrooms and the main bathroom are on the top floor.

Mr O’Grady, who is guiding at €440,000, says No 21 is a “cleverly designed, exceptionally well-presented home...truly ready for new owners to move in and hang their hat”.

Living room

All amenities are within walking distance, he adds, including a well-stocked Centra shop, the RCYC and a number of pubs and restaurants, including Cronin’s Pub, recently re-opened after a 19-month closure.

VERDICT: Anyone harbouring a desire for waterside views will find much to appreciate at urbane No 21.