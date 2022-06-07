Starter Homes: End-of-terrace with a difference for €295,000

A terraced home with more quirks than most, writes Trish Dromey Because No 22 Cedar Mews at Coolfadda in Bandon is facing a different direction to the other houses in the terrace, it looks quite different from the average end-of-terrace house. The fact that it has 1,270 sq ft of living space also means that it’s a bit larger than the average end-of-terrace property. Selling agents Bowe Properties says that because of its size, condition, BER and €295,000 guide price,it has been getting a lot of attention.

“It’s an immaculately kept owner-occupied property which we sold to the owner when it was new three years ago. It has air-to-water heating, underfloor heating at ground level, and an A2 BER,’’ says auctioneer Maria Lehane, noting that bidding went above the guide price just a few days after she listed it.

Accommodation in the very modern property includes a front lounge with a stove as well as a large contemporary kitchen-diner with grey units and integrated appliances as well as patio doors.

The ground floor has a small utility space and a guest WC while first-floor accommodation includes a tiled bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite.

Situated in a small development of around 22 houses, the property has a large, west-facing, enclosed garden with a patio at one side. “It’s located around a kilometre from the town centre and is within easy walking distance of schools and amenities,’’ says Ms Lehane.

She says that quite a number of viewers have been Cork City and Ballincollig buyers looking for value for money and a lifestyle change.

VERDICT: A sizable modern home for its guide.

Dunderrow, Co Cork €275,000 Size 55 sq m (592 sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 BER G

One-bed 1930s-built cottage has more appeal than its appearance This charming home comes with almost half an acre of land and is within close proximity to Kinsale, writes Trish Dromey What’s proving most attractive about this Dunderrow cottage isn’t its pretty red and white frontage but rather its proximity to Kinsale and the fact that it comes with a site of close to half acre.

“It’s a charming cottage in an area where properties are hard to find and planning is difficult to get – I imagine the buyer of this one will probably use the site to double or triple its size,’’ says Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin Gosling quoting a guide of €275,000.

Because of the high level of interest in the 1930s-built one-bed cottage, he organised an open viewing during the week.

Offering almost 600 sq ft of living space, the traditional-style property was upgraded around 10 years ago and has oil-fired heating.

Inside it has an open-plan living/dining kitchen with a timber-beamed vaulted ceiling, some high-gloss kitchen units with a breakfast counter at one end and a stove at the other. There’s a small utility space and a narrow bedroom with vaulted ceiling and built-in wardrobe.

At the rear there’s a modern tiled bathroom with contemporary fittings – however this is located in an extension with a corrugated roof so is likely to be taken out by a new owner.

Located at Horsehill More, Dunderrow the cottage is within a few kilometres of Kinsale Golf Club and is a little over 5km from Kinsale and around 20km from Bishopstown.

VERDICT: Likely to be transformed into a large modern home.

Roman Street, Cork City €150,000 Size 35 sq m (381 sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 BER D2

IT seems highly likely that 4 Chapel Hill off Roman St is both the cheapest and the smallest one-bed house currently available in Cork City. Guided at €150,000, it’s a little over eight-foot wide and has just 381 sq ft of living space.

Built in the 1870s it’s been upgraded in recent years and has double glazing and gas heating.

“It’s in good condition and is just a five-minute walk from the city centre,’’ says auctioneer Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon.

VERDICT: Small, but exceptionally affordable.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €220,000 Size 84 sq m (904 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

THE major share of viewers for 22 An Struthain, Cull Ard in Carrigtwohill have been first-time buyers from Cork City.

So says James Colbert of Colbert & Co Estates, the selling agent for the two-bed duplex which is guiding at €220,000 and has already attracted a bid of €230,000.

He says it was bought new in 2006 by an owner-occupier who has kept it in showhouse condition. There’s 900 sq ft of accommodation which includes a living- dining room with a balcony and a kitchenette. There’s also a guest WC and, on the upper floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Attractively kept and attractively priced.