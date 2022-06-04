Horsehead's €1.2m Cork harbour home is strictly for first-class high fliers

|
Passage West, Cork Harbour
|
€1.5 million
|
Size
|
420 sq m (4,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3 + 2 attic studio rooms
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B2
Now the perimeter of the Horsehead enclave in Passage West, between Monkstown and Rochestown, is a leafy waterside amenity walk, a Blueway meeting a Greenway, a bike’n’hike route into the heart of Cork city upriver which is currently being further upgraded and appreciatively used.
And, it’s all on the doorstep of the ten or so private, luxury houses at Horsehead, in the grounds of a gabled period beauty, designed by Sir Thomas and Kearns Deane.
The scheme here, started in the early 2000s by Meathman Tom McEntaggart, who lives in the main, original Horsehead, was to have over a dozen houses, all designed by UK architects Melville Dunbar, and bearing a striking similarity to Malahide Co Dublin’s ultra-high end homes at Abington.
The development has three house types, large and larger still in size, finished in a mellow yellow brick and with exemplary detailing and proportions for the most part.
At the time of No 13’s launch (it was bedecked by fine art and furniture by maestro in wood Joseph Walsh) in April 2021, we noted here “should any of the very biggest, water-fronting ones come along in the next while, well, they’ll be well into the €1.25m-€2m price band”.
Its four internal levels are linked by a sophisticated staircase with a sinuous mahogany handrail curving at corners, straightening and dipping from the attic, curving back on itself ever so slightly in parts, and then ending in a monkey tail flourish at the lower ground level. It was done by an evident master craftsman, Marcin Soltysiak, who was commissioned by one of the occupants among the raft of finishing works taken on (the Price Register records No 6 selling as ’a site’ in 2012, for €300,000.)
Back then, the owner was working in the airline business, based in Australia with Qantas, had renovated a property near Melbourne, and was used to some pretty sophisticated accommodation in five and six star hotels, from Dubai to ‘do covet’.
It’s all been done at No 6 to a uniform high level (the spec list is pages long, think marble, oak, great Fired Earth tiling, Ducon slab floors, buff Dutch brick, Marvin windows, CAT 6 cabling, etc), sound systems in several rooms, including in a first-floor bathroom where a free-standing bath is set for harbour views whilst soaking.
Having also ‘coupled up’ since, the Cork-born duo here (the other half is a software designer and director of a successful, just-sold company) are downsizing/selling up, and plan to relocate to Portugal, able to work remotely.
Above, off a central wide hall are a study, and two super-large reception rooms left and right, each double aspect, one oak floored and the other, carpeted, with Bose surround sound.
Above are three bedrooms, two of them en suite and one’s very much the main ‘superior’ bedroom suite (the owners reduced the bedroom tally at this level), with oversized bathroom and dressing room/walk in robes.
Colliers’ selling agent Callum Bain describes No 6 as “a splendid, modern house, well-suited to modern-day living, incorporating excellent family space in the garden level; superb reception rooms on the ground floor; a remodelled first floor to enlarge the principal bedroom suite: it’s a feature that will suit many individuals looking for a superior bedroom space. The combination of living, recreational and workspace in and around the property, ticks many boxes for the discerning purchaser.”