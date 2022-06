After three generations under one family’s ownership, the delicate gem that is 200-year old 15 North Mall is seeking new, caring and curating occupants, long haul.

But, caveat, they’ll have work to do, and lots more to spend, before enjoying its finery, and Leeside setting.

It’s steeped in centuries of city life, and to the rear off Dead Man’s Lane there’s an even older annex for sale with No 15, with vaulted ceilings and an ancient ‘old Cork air.’

It’s possibly associated with the medieval Franciscan friary and spring water wells on this river-fronting spot, while the house has some exceptional (but, distressed) surviving ornate doorcases, ceiling plasterwork details, plus graceful wrought iron lamp stand and railings by a recently replaced front door and fanlight: the door is about the only sign of real spending on the property in some years.

Set along one of Cork city centre’s few elegant, uninterrupted remaining terraces of period homes, the North Mall can rightly claim to be the most visually engaging of rows, facing due south over the River Lee’s north channel, and where the last two decades have, thankfully, seen heroic investments by private buyers of these oft-underrated Georgian beauties.

The regeneration started about 35 years back, when former city architect Neil Hegarty bought two adjoining houses at the western end, living in one, and accommodating paying guests in the other.

Since then, huge sums went into Nos 1 & 2, by Wise’s Hill, finished to an exceptional level by private family buyers who ‘got’ the plasterwork finery; two more, in the mid-section by the lively Franciscan Well bar, Nos 11 and 13, which had been fire damaged and derelict, also found committed buyers, who took on major restoration challenges.

Now, it’s the turn of No 15 to seek similar, urgent intervention and rescue, as the 1820s house comes to market with appreciative estate agent Andrew Moore.

He last had No 8 North Mall up for sale, and which had arguably the most attractive façade of all these fine homes, with an 1860s-added cast iron first-floor balcony on its extra-wide façade (centre of file pic by Denis Scannell, above).

This new arrival, the three-bay No 15, is less wide than some of its neighbors, but is larger than some, at over 3,200 sq ft and for the right buyer has masses to recommend it.

Many of the doors and doorcases are sublime, more akin to levels of quality you might see in a landed country estate’s mansion, and there’s equally superb workmanship in the ceiling plasterwork, and an understated first floor or ‘piano nobile;’ drawing room’s chimneypiece.

But, the roof behind the street-facing parapet has been letting in water for a lengthy period, so there’s extensive damage to be addressed and, right now, sections of floors and ceilings are being propped up.

A keen appreciator of older buildings, auctioneer Andy Moore says it is unique from several aspects, with a considerable amount of features “for the greater part intact. This ‘rare gem’ is part of the city’s miniscule, and diminishing stock of historic period homes of merit”.

Set along one of Cork city centre’s few elegant, uninterrupted remaining terraces of period homes.

Mr Moore readily admits it’s quite the restoration project, not for the faint-hearted. As he needs a cash buyer, he quite sensibly prices it at €420,000: it will take that much again, and more, to put to rights.

As it’s a protected building in such an exceptional city centre riverside setting, it will rightly attract conservation grants and will need them in spades. But, what a beauty it will be then.

Location? Check, 50 metres from the North Gate Bridge, en route to Sunday’s Well. Period authenticity? Check, again, including some of the best original and ornate workmanship of its day, requiring similar skills to restore. Thankfully, the requisite conservation expertise is in the marketplace, and this requires specialist engineers and architects to bring it back to its former glory. When properly finished, as as it should be, it will be an addition to salon life in the city by the Lee.

VERDICT: An ideal candidate property for an episode of Hugh Wallace’s Great House Revival, for sure.