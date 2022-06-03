Rock on up to Rocklawn's twin-track €610k city home triumph

|
Douglas Road, Cork City
|
€610,000
|
Size
|
115 sq m (1,240 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
Set off the main Douglas Road in suburban Cork, the out-of-sight terrace of a half a dozen three-storey homes long predates the arrival of the mid-1900s housing estates which it is close to, such as Woolhara, Knockrea, Rosebank, and Ballincurrig, and with Ballinlough behind it too.
The couple that bought No 5 jumped for all the amenities on the doorstep back when they married, in 2015, getting the key to the house at the same time they got married.
Even hearing of the work they did, to their own evident high standards as outlined below, is tiring.
It’s clearly a busy house and home, and a work-from-home base also, with an au pair living in to help protect young parental sanity. Thus, it’s fortunate that No 5 is a three-storey, five-bed period home, with lots of scope for home offices, and privacy aplenty as the need arises.
Day in, day out it seems. He did the last tiling job around a downstairs stove in a brick and stone alcove just last month, while essential construction work was also tackled by builder John Kahn and specialist sub-contractors as needed.
Pristine and properly done, in the first tranche from June 2015 to March 2016, and nudged along in later bursts of energy and design nous, No 5’s fresh to market this month with estate agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald who says it’s distinctive — spectacular even — in a prime location, and “finished to an exceptionally high standard with top-quality finishes throughout”.
It’s now extended to the back, with a pressed metal or seamed zinc roof, and deep extension with upstand roof windows, bifold doors to the charming, verdant (but easily kept) back garden, both secure and private, not overlooked despite being by the park.
It has all-new windows, in double-glazed sashes by Munster Joinery, and has a new slate roof with renewed Victorian-era ridge tiles on top of new felt and flashing. Architraves, picture rails, and skirting boards were made to match the original profiles, in solid wood.
Storage was found in knacky corners, serving the kitchen and elsewhere and there’s a base down for a shed in the back garden, while the front garden has a secure storage shed for bikes and buggies (motorbike days are parked-up right now) with a sedum grass roof, sourced from Northern Ireland.
Back inside at ground level, floors were dug up, insulation done, and new concrete went down. Damp proofing was injected into the walls and all rooms were replastered.
It has been rewired, replumbed, and has all-new bathrooms — one at ground level with shower, another mid-level on the return with bath and a feature, wide eye-level window, for light yet privacy. The same wide-but-shallow window look, almost at clerestory level, also works very well in the kitchen extension, where similar-shape mirrors underneath them assuredly add to the sense of space and style.