Rock on up to Rocklawn's twin-track €610k city home triumph

YES, you can be off the beaten track, and right on it at the same time.

Rocklawn is an example of just how to do it, and the exquisitely renewed No 5 Rocklawn is a perfect example of how to make a city home a private retreat — yet one with a public park, and every suburban amenity too, right on its front and back doorsteps.

Rear view of 5 Rocklawn, from secure gate to public park 'the Japanese Gardens' directly behind

Set off the main Douglas Road in suburban Cork, the out-of-sight terrace of a half a dozen three-storey homes long predates the arrival of the mid-1900s housing estates which it is close to, such as Woolhara, Knockrea, Rosebank, and Ballincurrig, and with Ballinlough behind it too.

However, it’s quietly removed from them all.

Rocklawn is reached via a short private, shared avenue, next to the access lane to the Gus Healy Douglas Swimming Pool, playing fields, playground, and the leafy paths around what’s locally known as the “Japanese Gardens”, an old quarry, sometimes used for rock-climbing training.

It’s a much-appreciated breathing lung for city living for all ages, and residents here have city-sized front gardens, smaller back ones abutting the park screened by a mature tree-line: several, like No 5 have secure gates opening to the park, and they’ve also got off-street parking upfront.

Kitchen extension under zinc roof with side clerestory windows and 'upstand' rooflights over

The couple that bought No 5 jumped for all the amenities on the doorstep back when they married, in 2015, getting the key to the house at the same time they got married.

They were to become the third or fourth occupants, but by the time No 5 was last for sale it was — as the cliche goes — tired and needing updating.

Which it got in spades, expertly done, even if it took nine months to get to the top-notch stage seen here now.It was literally and physically done from top to bottom, from the new slate roof’s ridge tiles, down to the excavated and insulated ground floor’s new radon barrier, and on every level in between.

High 5

Even hearing of the work they did, to their own evident high standards as outlined below, is tiring.

Where do people get these skills? That time? The energy?

Oh, and they also now have three children; a five-year-old, and twins, aged one.

It’s clearly a busy house and home, and a work-from-home base also, with an au pair living in to help protect young parental sanity. Thus, it’s fortunate that No 5 is a three-storey, five-bed period home, with lots of scope for home offices, and privacy aplenty as the need arises.

If one isn’t already feeling a tad inadequate by comparison, there’s more to come: “I reckon I’ve another house or two in me still,” says the able man of the house, who accepts that his job as a shift worker, doing evening work, gives him the scope to get on with the hard physical graft, which he relishes, by day.

Features retained, enhanced, highlighted

Day in, day out it seems. He did the last tiling job around a downstairs stove in a brick and stone alcove just last month, while essential construction work was also tackled by builder John Kahn and specialist sub-contractors as needed.

So, with skills learned when he worked on building sites during college years, and with energy to burn (thanks to years doing active sports and triathlons), the family are decamping, off on a yet-to-be-finalised larger project, working to an eagerly sketched five-year plan.

The good news for others, and particularly for those on the hunt for a home in a setting as good as Rocklawn’s, is that it is the quintessential walk-in job now, utterly different to how it presented back in 2015 when its buyers of the time were footloose, and fancy-free.

Bright bedroom

Pristine and properly done, in the first tranche from June 2015 to March 2016, and nudged along in later bursts of energy and design nous, No 5’s fresh to market this month with estate agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald who says it’s distinctive — spectacular even — in a prime location, and “finished to an exceptionally high standard with top-quality finishes throughout”.

Having sold larger homes nearby such as Coolfadda, a do-er upper on large grounds in 2021 for €955,000, and Liseevin by Woolhara the year before for €700,000, she guides No 5 Rockwawn at €610,000, noting the fact there isn’t another penny to be spent on it, nor any engagement needed with builders or trades, all a boon for its buyers.

Living room to the front with relined and restored fireplace. New double glazed sash windows too

It’s now extended to the back, with a pressed metal or seamed zinc roof, and deep extension with upstand roof windows, bifold doors to the charming, verdant (but easily kept) back garden, both secure and private, not overlooked despite being by the park.

It has all-new windows, in double-glazed sashes by Munster Joinery, and has a new slate roof with renewed Victorian-era ridge tiles on top of new felt and flashing. Architraves, picture rails, and skirting boards were made to match the original profiles, in solid wood.

Built-ins, and an all-new kitchen came from O’Mahony O’Donovan Fitted Furniture in Carrigaline, painted in Farrow and Ball colours, off-black, and Manor House Grey.

Front view, garden and off-street parking

Storage was found in knacky corners, serving the kitchen and elsewhere and there’s a base down for a shed in the back garden, while the front garden has a secure storage shed for bikes and buggies (motorbike days are parked-up right now) with a sedum grass roof, sourced from Northern Ireland.

Back inside at ground level, floors were dug up, insulation done, and new concrete went down. Damp proofing was injected into the walls and all rooms were replastered.

Original features were kept, or matched, but with a contemporary twist: old pine doors were stripped (by specialist Bruce Perkins), sanded, waxed, and rehung with new cracked porcelain glazed knobs from Handles and Hinges. Original floor boards were sanded and varnished, even under carpet up on the top floor where there are three winsome, dormer-style bedrooms.

Heating rads at ground are column style, with thermostats, and heating is gas-fired, with a highly impressive B3 BER (but, well earned, for a 130-year-old home), so future running costs will be modest.

Family bathroom

It has been rewired, replumbed, and has all-new bathrooms — one at ground level with shower, another mid-level on the return with bath and a feature, wide eye-level window, for light yet privacy. The same wide-but-shallow window look, almost at clerestory level, also works very well in the kitchen extension, where similar-shape mirrors underneath them assuredly add to the sense of space and style.

Original fireplaces were removed and restored by specialist Noble Fireplaces, with a new fire back, slate, and tiles in the front reception room, and chimneys were relined with flues here and in the rear kitchen/diner where there’s a stove.

Above, two other fireplaces (one slate, the other cast iron) were kept, restored as visual features and with the chimneys topped with vented caps for best practice at, literally, the highest levels.

Back garden and 'the Japs' beyond

Phew.

And they want to do it again? On a bigger scale?

With three smallies?

Impressive, or certifiable...

VERDICT: High fives all around for high-spec No 5.