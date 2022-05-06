From the Famine to visual feast at Kinsale convent conversion where apartment prices run up to €1.2 million

|
Convent Garden, Kinsale, Cork
|
€640,000 - 1.2 million
|
Size
|
1,286 sq ft - 2,648 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
2/3
|
Bathrooms
|
2/3
|
BER
|
A2/A3
The former Convent of Mercy and Technical (and industrial) School ended its education days decades ago. The 19th-century buildings, school, convent, chapel, and gardens went up for sale, selling some 20 years ago to Cork developers Cumnor Construction, who had to dig in for an unexpectedly hard call, including a five-year site shutdown post-economic crash.
They’ve previously collaborated on schemes like Altus, on Wise’s Hill by Sunday’s Well in Cork City which is arguably the very best apartment development in the city – looking great on the outside, and supremely well designed within, with south-facing views over the city and its steeples and spires.
While “the best has yet to come” — ie, the final conservation and conversion push into the listed building (inc the chapel) and the best of the quite limited interior detailing, plus eight very large multi-million euro villas of up to and over 4,000 sq ft, is yet to start on site — there’s a continuity of vision, and delivery, that’s pretty unique.
To have come through the pain and tumult of the crash and the banking crisis (Cumnor escaped the Nama fate of fellow developers of the 2000s, part due to its strong civil engineering business wing) is pretty remarkable. To have a scheme like Convent Garden march its way through the ups and downs is even more remarkable, not having been compromised.
Even having a developer seek to reduce an indicated or favoured density, not to want to ‘up it’ and seek more, is fairly remarkable in the property market. That is according to estate agent Catherine McAuliffe of Savills Cork who’s selling the first 16 of what will be 31 apartments by wrap-up time, in one end of the very long and linear old convent/school building.
Thirteen of those 16 are up for sale in the protected and now-rescued structure (wait, wait, the price details are coming!), and the three others, which are finished as show units and revealed here, will come along anon. Nearly all have views down to the water, harbour, the town, and Scilly’s modern multi-million euro homes. Some views are better than others, clearly, several have terraces, two of the very best have very large balconies. Notably, no two are identical: even ones that could have been replica copies are made individual.
It sold for circa €4m at the time, according to Examiner records, after doughty negotiation with the nuns of the Mercy Order, who pored over the plan of the day with particular interest.
Fast-forward 20 years, and today, the windows here look out on the likes of Kinsale’s harbour, marinas, Ardbrack, and Scilly, where a waterside house sold six months ago for €4.75m – a new local record, in a town that can boast (as it does) over 40 €1m-plus property sales. No other town has that record.
The old classrooms, dormitories, and long corridors of yore are gone, to be replaced behind the quite stern original rendered facade by Cumnor’s high-end apartments, overlooking the harbour and town to the front. There are private communal gardens to the back, with very clever concealing of a podium-level car park under another section, of seven 1,500 sq ft townhouses (sold and fully occupied, at prices from €440,000).
Sizes across Avila range from 1,277 sq ft up to 2,648 sq ft (118 sq m to 246 sq m), the largest being the yet-to-be-priced show unit, No 6 in an Avila sub-section called Beacon Wharf.
Architect Haroldo Olivera was, again unusually, given a pretty
So, there’s a long roll call of suppliers, mostly European design leads, sourced through the likes of Minima Home in Dublin, which did kitchens, lighting, and soft furnishings for the show units. Other lighting comes from Lightplan, including lots of minimalist fixtures, integrated LED strip lights, and foot-level lighting in the landscaped grounds (banks of ferns, birch trees, lawn, etc are all done by Charlie O’Leary at The Pavillion, Ballygarvan) and limestone paths.
The interiors are unabashed contemporary, a delivery made easier by the fact this convent section had no internal period-era fine details – such as those that distinguish the also-top-level Ursuline Convent apartment conversion (now Blackrock House) in Cork City – so it’s stripped back, cool, mirrored, smokey, sleek, not afraid to use dark colours and a masculine sensibility.
Ceramic ware is from Ceramica Galassia in Italy; marble basins are by Spanish designers Stone Compact; slate shower trays come from Becrisa, Spain; and one apartment has a 12-foot long “shower for two” with two individual shower stands. Who’ll be first to say “So very Kinsale”? (cue Reggie.)
Its buyers are going to be fly-in, fly-out or cruise-by national and international, as Kinsale’s high-end buyers tend to be. Early inquiry names already registered are from Cork, but more so Dublin, UK, Europe, and further afield say Savills’ Liz Hegarty and Catherine McAuliffe.
It’s nearly a shock on the tour to hear Brazilian-born architect Haroldo Olivera let slip that his firm JCA also does the European store fit-out for Penneys/Primark.