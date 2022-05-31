City to County: A converted technical school in Waterford to a Georgian five-bed

Just how good the Old Technical School in Cappoquin looks as a home would probably astonish many of its former students.

The owners who bought the 1930s-built property three years ago, say they were attracted to its classic Anglo-Irish style and the large high-ceilinged rooms which reminded them of grand 19th-century apartments in Berlin and Paris.

Since then, much effort has gone into renovating the 3,160 sq ft five-bed property which has kitchen/dining/living space on each floor so that it can be divided into two large apartments.

The owner repaired the asphalt roof, fitted thermostatic electric radiators, redecorated, and also restored the original timber flooring and replaced vinyl flooring with reclaimed pine. “They extensively redecorated the house and also upgraded both the kitchens and the bathrooms,’’ says auctioneer Maria Clifford of Liberty Blue.

Seeking offers of €450,000, she says it’s a modern home with a cosmopolitan feel and that a new owner will have the option of renting out the two-bed ground-floor apartment and living on the top-floor one.

Located close to amenities in Cappoquin village, the property is about to be listed as a protected structure.

Ms Clifford says that viewers to date have mostly been city dwellers interested in relocating to west Waterford but that she has also had some overseas enquiries.

VERDICT: If it weren’t for the plaque on the front wall, you would hardly guess that this used to be a school.

Stella Gardens, Dublin 4 €535,000 Size 75 sq m (807 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

Given that the house second next door to No 21 Aikenhead Terrace in Stella Gardens sold for €595,000 late last year, it’s unsurprising that offers on the two-bed terraced house immediately exceeded its €535,000 guide.

On the market with Allen & Jacobs, who also sold No 19, the Victorian-terraced property has been fully refurbished.

“Previous owners put on an extension and current ones redecorated it completely and put in a new kitchen and bathroom,’’ says auctioneer Andrew Allen who describes it as “beautifully presented”.

Offering just over 800 sq ft of thoroughly modernised living space, the property is open plan at ground level with a sitting room at the front and a contemporary fitted kitchen at the rear.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a stylish grey bathroom which still has its original cast iron fireplace.

Overlooking a green area across the street at the front, the property has a 25 ft long patio garden with raised beds at the rear.

The main reason that it and neighbouring houses are attracting a high level of interest is, of course, the Dublin 4 location which is around 2.5km from Grafton St and St Stephen’s Green.

“It’s convenient and popular and is within walking distance of Grand Canal Square, Ringsend, and Sandymount villages, the Aviva Stadium, and the Grand Canal Dart Station,” says Mr Allen, explaining that most viewers so far have been young couples in search of a first home.

VERDICT: A tastefully renovated, centrally located two-bed home.

Newchapel, Co Tipperary €395,000 Size 246 sq m(2,650 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER exempt

The elegance of a long-gone era is on offer at the Old Rectory at Newchapel near Clonmel in South Tipperary.

A family home for its current owners for over 20 years, the five-bed over-basement property dates from 1791 and still has the cobweb fanlight and the front steps which identify it as Georgian.

But while the 2,650 sq ft property has maintained its elegance as well as many original features, it will require sympathetic renovation and modernisation to make it comfortable for 21st century living.

John Stokes of REA Stokes & Quirke auctioneers says this is a unique property with high-ceilinged corniced rooms and many original fireplaces as well as over an acre of woodland gardens and an array of stone outhouses.

“Located four miles north of Clonmel, it’s in a lovely rural setting facing Slievenamon at the front and looking towards the Galtees in the distance at the rear.” Accommodation includes two reception rooms and a kitchen, as well as three bathrooms and four bedrooms.

There’s an unused basement and an additional bedroom in the attic.

While the timber sash windows need attention and quite an amount of upgrading will be required, Mr Stokes says the €395,000 asking price represents excellent value.

“This will appeal to someone looking for a nicely proportioned Georgian residence who isn’t afraid of a bit of hard work.”

VERDICT: The Old Rectory could be a dream restoration project for a buyer in search of an elegant period home.

Caherdaniel, Co Kerry €465,000 Size 228sq m (2,461sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

THE appreciation of scenically located holiday homes on the South Kerry coast seems to have hit an all-time high.

John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly says the surge in demand from Irish buyers since the pandemic hit, has now been followed by an increased level of interest from continental buyers.

“Because of the war in Ukraine, they now see buying an Irish holiday home as a safer option than buying one in Eastern Europe.

“We are seeing a spike in enquires from Germans and are getting calls from Hungary and other Eastern European countries.’’ The appreciation for Bruagh Ri — a four-bed detached house close to the coast at Coad near Caherdaniel — is thus expected to be high, and Mr Daly already has a bid of €450,000, just €15,000 shy of the guide price.

An architecturally designed house built in the 1990s and twice extended in the 2000s, it’s attractive, modern and spacious.

It features a range of creature comforts which include a bar and a jacuzzi bath. Located just 850 metres from West Cove harbour on Kenmare Bay, it has scenic views of the Caha mountains and of countryside and gardens.

“It’s on a private secluded 2.7-acre site, and has over an acre of landscaped ground with colourful shrubs, footbridges, a stream, a pond, and three patios,’’ says Mr Daly, noting that Bruagh Ri is located just 5 km from Caherdaniel, and is within a short drive from several beaches including the one at Derrynane.

VERDICT: Looks idyllic for holidays.