Starter Homes: A timber chalet on Cork's College Road for €225,000

A timber chalet built for the commanding officer of the US forces stationed on Whiddy Island during World War 1, Cooladerra on College Road is easily one of the most unusual properties a house hunter is likely to come across this summer in Cork city.

“The US army used Canadian pine to build barracks for the soldiers on Whiddy and also to build this chalet for the officer in the city,’’ reveals Darragh Taaffe of KMS auctioneers.

Although upgraded with double glazed windows and gas central heating by a recent owner who lived in it for over 60 years, the property is still a timber chalet and as such, Mr Taaffe explains, is not eligible for a mortgage.

Guiding at €225,000, it thus likely to be most appreciated by buyers who want it for its site at 75 College Road, within a five-minute walk from UCC, and less to the Bon Secours Hospital. “The location is convenient and very sought after,” says Mr Taaffe, noting that the triangular-shaped site includes well-kept gardens enclosed by hedging and walls.

Topped by a mineral felt roof, Coolderra is a 980 sq ft three-bed detached chalet with a living room, a dining room, a kitchenette, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Mr Taaffe says viewings have been busy and that all those who have looked at have been considering the demolish and rebuild option. “Sites in this location are rare to the market,’’ he says, noting that the purchaser could use 100-year-old seasoned Canadian pine to create an attractive feature.

VERDICT: A most unexpected property.

Tragumna, West Cork €300,000 Size 74 sq m ( 800 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms BER E1

Where better to spend the long hot summer days we are all hoping for than at a cottage by the sea at Murphy’s Cove near Tragumna in West Cork?

“It’s one of a group of four cottages which share access to a small private cove where a boat could be moored. It’s just a few minutes’ walk from the water and you can see the sea from bedroom and living room windows,” says Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy auctioneers.

Built in the 1970s, it’s been a family holiday home for its current owners for the last 20 years. “It’s hard to find property properties in West Cork that are this close to the sea,’’ says Mr Carmody, quoting a guide of €300,000.

You can go swimming from a little stony cove in front of the property or you can travel 2km to a small sandy beach at Tragumna or go a little further on to Tralispean — a larger sandy cove.

Accommodation in the traditional-style property includes a central living room with a high ceiling and a stove, an upgraded kitchen with cream units, a small bathroom and two ground floor bedrooms. In the attic are two more bedrooms with steeply sloping ceilings. Fitted with oil-fired central heating and PVC windows, the property has an E1 BER and would benefit from upgrading and redecoration.

Located 8km from Skibbereen, it’s in prime West Cork holiday home territory. “It’s in a wonderful secluded spot by the coast,’’ says Mr Carmody who has already received a few enquiries from the UK.

VERDICT: With redecoration this could be a big hit on Airbnb

Cobh, Co Cork €225,000 Size 90 sq m ( 970 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER Exempt

Situated at the bottom of Cobh’s most photographed street, No 23 West View is affordable as well as colourful and photogenic. The three-bed, three-storey house on the steeply sloping 19th century terrace known locally as “the Deck of Cards” is new to the market. with a guide of €225,000.

Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers says the very centrally located property has been upgraded with double glazing and gas heating but needs updating and modernisation.

VERDICT: Will make an attractive home when renovated.

Douglas, Cork City €325,000 Douglas, Cork city €325,000 Size 80 sq m ( 862 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER E2

The €325,000 guide price (via agents Cohalan Downing) on No 9 Amberley Lawn, Grange is affordable, for a three-bed detached house in Douglas.

The guide reflects the fact that the 1990s-built house has an E2 BER and needs modernisation. It’s modern with double glazing and gas heating but needs redecoration and new flooring and a new owner will probably upgrade the kitchen and bathroom. Offering 862 sq ft of living space it’s within 2km of Douglas village.

"The location, within walking distance of local shops and primary schools, is superb," says auctioneer Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing auctioneers.

VERDICT: Detached and affordable in Douglas - it’s sure to attract first-time buyer attention