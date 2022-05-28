Cobh's finest: another Crescent classic up for grabs for €680,000

THREE homes on The Crescent have come up for sale in Cobh in the past year, which is kind of unheard of, as those who buy do so generally for life. One of those homes was subsequently withdrawn from the market, the second, No 8, has gone sale agreed and the third has just landed. It’s No 6 The Crescent, the closest to holding the central spot in the baker’s dozen of homes that have a monopoly on the best views in Cobh.

Having previously visited a home at the far end of this awesome, sweeping terrace, it’s safe to say the views vary depending on your position within its crescent-moon shape.

6 The Crescent, Cobh

No 6 looks right over the communal garden, a well-kept lush affair, with superb planting on the harbour side providing excellent screening and some kiddie swings for children of the terrace to play on. As Victorian era homes (the first 10 were built in the 1850s, the last three were added circa 1880), they share many of the characteristics of some of England’s grand terraces, where communal gardens are a thing – the kind you might see in Maida Vale on Notting Hill.

Communal garden at a level below the private garden of No 6

No 6 has a private garden too, divided between lawn and patio, at a couple of levels above the communal green, and as it’s south-facing, it’s in the running for Best Spot from which to soak up any sunshine/drink in sublime harbour views. For added drama, there’s a tall and exotic cordyline at the bottom of the garden.

The garden is off basement level in these tall, grand, three-storey homes, where giant bay windows face the harbour on the lower two floors.

Main reception room on middle floor

The middle floor is where most have their main reception rooms, with some residents opting to knock walls to create one big open living space and others opting to keep the two front-facing rooms separate, as in the case of No 6.

Both rooms have gorgeous high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, original shutters, pitch pine floors and cornicing.

Second reception room

A smaller room to the rear, away from the harbour distractions, might make a good home office – although it does open onto the room with the big bay.

Halfway up the stairs is a small bathroom with an original toilet – selling agent Johanna Murphy says The Crescent homes were the first in Cobh to have indoor toilets. This one is a Meditrina, a throne toilet in its heyday, but now more of a relic, probably retained for its historic value.

There’s a more contemporary bathroom further up the stairs, and three generous bedrooms, particularly the front-facing two with the same terrific views.

Bedroom

There’s a dressing room upstairs too and some original wardrobes.

Down at basement level is the kitchen, a fourth bedroom and a bathroom. Ms Murphy says in the past, some people had the basements rented out, with owners occupying the top two floors, but the trend now is towards integrating the basement into the main house.

Basement level kitchen

The owners of No 6 bought the house in 2006 and they did their own renovations, while keeping attractive original features intact eg stained glass in the internal hallway door.

Elegant hallway with stained glass over door

She says No 6 was rewired and replumbed before the current vendors purchased it, adding that the roof is in good condition. Heating is oil-fired and zoned.

Ms Murphy says a new generation of owners is moving into The Crescent and undertaking quality restoration work and she should know, as she’s sold seven homes on the terrace in the past 25 years. She says they always generate pre-market interest not just locally, but in Cork city, Dublin, the UK, the USA, and among ex-pats planning to return from the Middle East or Australia.

Cobh with The Crescent in the background

“I have found lately that lot of period homes in Cobh aren’t even making it to market, there are so many looking and I haven’t even had a chance to put some up for sale,” she says.

VERDICT: Townhouse living in a Cobh classic with unrivalled harbour views.