Bring and buy at chic Rossbin coastal hideaway for €1.2m

PARTING is such sweet sorrow: the owners of the 2000-built Stone House in West Cork’s wonderfully scenic Rossbrin tried to sell four years ago, putting their one-off, RIBA-architect designed home for sale with an €875,000 AMV. But, they had a change of heart, and took it off the market, holding tight.

Stone House is a mason's work of art, and craft

Now, they’ve made the decision once more to sell and, this time around, after two years of a global pandemic driving coastal property prices up into the stratosphere, it’s priced at €1.2m.

Estate agent Maeve McCarthy, based in Charles P McCarthy’s offices in Skibbereen. is back on the case, and she says there’s already good interest and viewings.

Well-set Stone House

She adds that the 2,400 sq ft+ home on c 1.85 acres overlooking the water is both beautifully presented, and built “to the highest quality with artisan natural cut stone a main exterior feature and a light-filled interior with stylish finishes to highlight the magnificent situation of the house.”

Gable end bedroom with access to exterior steps

Rooms include three first floor dormer rooms, one is en suite and has a glazed gable door )pic, right) to access outside stone steps, very vernacular farm house in style.

The view, close-up, of Rossbrin castle

There’s another first-floor bathroom, whilst at ground level is a fourth/main bedroom, also en suite, with French doors to a stone-flagged garden terrace.

The rest of the ground floor of this L-shaped home is quite open plan, nearly 50ft long end to end, and up to 18ft wide, with good light thanks to double aspect spaces: it’s a cracking, simple and elegant design.

Interior has more restrained use of stone

The vendors are based in the UK, and it has internal finishes and fittings (including designer names such as Philippe Starcke, Farrow & Ball paints, etc) to a uniform high and comfortable standard, while the stone work is masterful, with slate roof and Liscannor stone flagged patio, pergola etc.

It’s set half way between holiday hotspots Ballydehob and Schull, about 100 minutes from Cork city and airport, but the utterly natural setting and wending backroads and shoreline wonders make it a world apart.

VERDICT: The quality of the masonry entirely wrapping Stone House sets it sweetly into such a sensitive site, with the added benefit of being low maintenance!