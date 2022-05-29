Bring and buy at chic Rossbin coastal hideaway for €1.2m

|
Rossbrin, West Cork
|
€1.2m
|
Size
|
223 sq m (2,485 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B3
Now, they’ve made the decision once more to sell and, this time around, after two years of a global pandemic driving coastal property prices up into the stratosphere, it’s priced at €1.2m.
Estate agent Maeve McCarthy, based in Charles P McCarthy’s offices in Skibbereen. is back on the case, and she says there’s already good interest and viewings.
Rooms include three first floor dormer rooms, one is en suite and has a glazed gable door )pic, right) to access outside stone steps, very vernacular farm house in style.
There’s another first-floor bathroom, whilst at ground level is a fourth/main bedroom, also en suite, with French doors to a stone-flagged garden terrace.
The vendors are based in the UK, and it has internal finishes and fittings (including designer names such as Philippe Starcke, Farrow & Ball paints, etc) to a uniform high and comfortable standard, while the stone work is masterful, with slate roof and Liscannor stone flagged patio, pergola etc.