May garden glories at €550,000 Maytown East Cork seaside home

|
Maytown, Ballycotton, East Cork
|
€550,000
|
Size
|
226 sq m (2,425 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1
THE couple owning this Maytown family-friendly home, near East Cork’s Ballycotton and numerous beaches, combined a bit of their backgrounds when it came to building, some 20+ years ago.
He’s a teacher, with a skillset in DIY and carpentry, and has a large garage/workshop here for his evident skills, while she moved to Cork from her native Kildare, and brought a slightly different design eye to the look of their dormer home from that inland county.
Externally, it’s distinctive due to the things like the rounded stone feature bay, right of the entrance with a sort of conical tiled roof, and then there are many break-out bay sections, front, back and each side, stepping the roofline nicely and concealing the fact there’s over 2,400 sq ft inside elsewhere.
There’s lots of high-quality joinery inside too, including bespoke internal doors (some with inset small windows), timber-sheeted ceilings, varnished window boards and mantles and spindles in simple styles. Much of it is in pine, but if new owners feel there’s a bit too many knots in the wood for their 2020’s tastes, a paintbrush can make easy changes to the well-fitted work.
There are some nautical touches and artworks here already, hinting at the proximity to the sea, and it’s not just the kayak by the capacious lofted garage that says come play in the waves — the sea is only a few fields away, or a bit more of a trek around wending country roads around Maytown and Churchtown, and beach options include Ballyandreen, Ballytrasna, and Ballinamona, says locally-living estate agent Adrianna Hegarty, whose office is in Midleton.
For relocators with children, she points out (or, perhaps the teacher/vendor highlights?!) that there’s a bus stop for Midleton schools half a mile away, while closer there’s a Montessori in Churchtown, and the national school is 5kms off in Ballycotton, currently a booming community with a special drive now after investments in hospitality and entertainment (eg The Church) there by returned local entrepreneur Pierce Flynn.
This four-bed home is set in countryside, off a local road via a private lane running by a field, and has landscaped gardens, hard surface play/work area by the garage in a corner of the 1.3-acre site, garden planting is just coming into bloom, and there’s a large deck area off the sun room, via double doors, with nautical rope or hawser as a feature.