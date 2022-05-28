May garden glories at €550,000 Maytown East Cork seaside home

THE couple owning this Maytown family-friendly home, near East Cork’s Ballycotton and numerous beaches, combined a bit of their backgrounds when it came to building, some 20+ years ago.

He’s a teacher, with a skillset in DIY and carpentry, and has a large garage/workshop here for his evident skills, while she moved to Cork from her native Kildare, and brought a slightly different design eye to the look of their dormer home from that inland county.

As a result, it does indeed look just a bit different, and more interesting, than the average dormer home.

Unusual curved bay at entrance

Externally, it’s distinctive due to the things like the rounded stone feature bay, right of the entrance with a sort of conical tiled roof, and then there are many break-out bay sections, front, back and each side, stepping the roofline nicely and concealing the fact there’s over 2,400 sq ft inside elsewhere.

One gable has several angular and apex-style windows set on high for lots and lots of light, and stoves (some multi-fuel, another’s gas-fired) also feature quite a bit: two interconnecting rooms to the side each have stoves, for example, and there’s another in the hall, as well as several high-ceilinged rooms, Velux roof lights and some split levels also in what’s a really good and accommodating floorplan.

Glass and class galore

There’s lots of high-quality joinery inside too, including bespoke internal doors (some with inset small windows), timber-sheeted ceilings, varnished window boards and mantles and spindles in simple styles. Much of it is in pine, but if new owners feel there’s a bit too many knots in the wood for their 2020’s tastes, a paintbrush can make easy changes to the well-fitted work.

New owners might go even further on the ‘beach-house’ decor theme that doesn’t seem to be going out of fashion any time some, and perhaps even more so post-pandemic?

Hit the deck and deckchairs: the sea is closeby

There are some nautical touches and artworks here already, hinting at the proximity to the sea, and it’s not just the kayak by the capacious lofted garage that says come play in the waves — the sea is only a few fields away, or a bit more of a trek around wending country roads around Maytown and Churchtown, and beach options include Ballyandreen, Ballytrasna, and Ballinamona, says locally-living estate agent Adrianna Hegarty, whose office is in Midleton.

She guides this immaculate and family leisure/lifestyle-attractive home on 1.3 acres at €550,000, and notes continuing interest is coastal properties, even if that market surge might be tailing off somewhat in relatively recent months as a more ‘normal’ life returns.

For relocators with children, she points out (or, perhaps the teacher/vendor highlights?!) that there’s a bus stop for Midleton schools half a mile away, while closer there’s a Montessori in Churchtown, and the national school is 5kms off in Ballycotton, currently a booming community with a special drive now after investments in hospitality and entertainment (eg The Church) there by returned local entrepreneur Pierce Flynn.

This four-bed home is set in countryside, off a local road via a private lane running by a field, and has landscaped gardens, hard surface play/work area by the garage in a corner of the 1.3-acre site, garden planting is just coming into bloom, and there’s a large deck area off the sun room, via double doors, with nautical rope or hawser as a feature.

The Sea Church restaurant in Ballycotton.

VERDICT: Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty may have an easy-sell job here at Maytown despite a €550,000 price level launch. She sold a nearby Maytown home here last year for €370,000 to a relocating family from Cork city: a buyer here, lured by the East Cork lifestyle may come from even further afield.