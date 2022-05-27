Away the Well? Four new homes sites for sale in grounds of Cork's 'Thomond' at €375k-€400k a pop

|
Shanakiel, Cork
|
€375,000-€400,000
|
Size
|
250260 sq m (2,675 - 2,750 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
TBC
|
Bathrooms
|
TBC
|
BER
|
Will have to be A-rated
Now, a firm called Darcor Developments Ltd, associated with Cork businessman and publican Tom Scriven who built up the Rebel Bar, Group in the 2000s, is seeking to sell serviced sites in the grounds of Thomond for detached new houses of 250/260 sq metres each, with the offer of a “start-to-finish” package with a builder.
The property Thomond is bounded between Shanakiel Road opposite Mount Prospect and The Grove, and the entry point will be accessed from Shanakiel Park, near the former private hospital, now occupied by the charity Pieta House after a purchase and upgrade by developers JCD Group.