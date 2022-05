This compact, coastal cottage isn’t just outstanding in its field — it’s outstanding in its beachside isolation, as it’s the only house down by south Co Cork’s lovely Rocky Bay.

Owned and used by a local Tracton man as a holiday bolthole in his home parish near Nohoval, Roberts Cove and Minane Bridge, it dates to the mid-1900s and is certain to find a whole new energy, and profile, when it’s in its next ownership.

The two-bed, c625 sq ft bungalow is set within stone-throwing distance of the beach at Rocky Bay and which, despite its name, is actually sandy much of the year, depending on tides and storms, but is indeed ringed by rock and stones, with stone gabions now leading from the small compact parking bay to the beach.

On very many days of the year, it’s a quiet location in which to live or visit but when the sun is out and it’s high season, the narrow road down gets busy with parked cars; notably, there are double yellow lines along the front of this one-off property’s front boundary, not a sight seen on most seaside and country lanes.

It’s now a family estate/executor sale, and Carrigaline-based selling agent Michael Pigott who’s from Nohoval direction is charged with the sale, and he guides at €295,000.

The price reflects its size, and overall dated but tended condition, but the factor of such rarity as being the only home on the beach is certain to carry a premium: just how much remains to be seen.

House sales in and around this location are pretty rare, but as is often the way, when one comes along, several more follow in rapid succession.

Earlier this month, a c 3,300 sq ft architect designed beauty, B1-rated star-shaped and on 1.1 acres, came for sale with a €995,000 price tag, set just a field above another relatively unvisited beach just west of Rocky Bay, linked by a path by farm fields.

That home is viewing very well, and higher and looking down towards on Rocky Bay, a very high-end homestead of 6,200 sq ft on six acres (with an option for 16 acres more) came for sale with a €1.75m guide, where Mr Pigott is acting jointly with agent Trish Stokes: though he doesn’t confirm, it’s known it’s under very active negotiation after a slew of viewings from lifestyle relocaters with pots of money to plonk into seaside property. It’s likely to make over the €1.75m guide when down, and on the larger acreage.

Whoever comes to view here won’t have to have the same deep pocket in their trunks, and what gets spent on it after purchase will be discretionary, and also down to what planners might allow when it goes for upgrades and extensions, as it almost certainly will do.

Location-wise, it’s sort of halfway between Carrigaline and Kinsale, also is near Oysterhaven, and Kinsale and in recent years the hinterland around Minane Bridge and Nohoval has become home to a number of full-time residents, as have Myrtleville and Fountainstwon which has just won a Blue Flag for bathers. Given the paucity of houses in the road running down to Rocky Bay, water quality here too is likely to be very good, and the headlands have some lovely walks, including some cliffs, with the remains of an old signal tower, likely to date to Napoleonic times, standing sentinel on a brow between Rocky Bay and Roberts Cove (it was used as a set-piece some years back for a TV adaptation of Treasure Island, starring Eddie Izzard.

Auctioneer Michael Pigott says this two-bed, traditional style detached cottage “is set in the most idyllic setting in the unique coastal location of Rocky Bay,” and says it has clear scope to extend further if/when required, with charm and character, but his description of it also enjoying “a very private and mature setting” won’t chime exactly on busy beach days when families throng to the c 300m m wide beach facing south/ south east and also looking to the reefs by Long Rock.

VERDICT: This out on its own Rocky Bay home is closer to the water than some beach changing huts, and there’s hot shower to be had in the already updated bathroom after cold sea dips.