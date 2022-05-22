Views of Galley Head and lighthouse from top €700k Clon family home with beach down the hill

A PRIME position between a glorious beach, the Red Strand, and Ardfield village near Clonakilty with scenic lighthouse and ocean views, are among the highlights stressed by auctioneer Henry O’Leary of this large-scale, coastal family home.

Room with a view on the gable

He’s selling the 2,600 sq ft home, on 1.46 acres off the main Wild Atlantic Way running towards the landmark Galley Head and lighthouse, for trade-down owners, who’ve been here over 20 years.

Galley Head lighthouse between Rosscarbery and Clonakilty, on the Wild Atlantic Way

The setting is elevated, at a townland called Farran, and the considerable site runs from the road to the house (enough grazing for a pony), which is set well back out of sight, yet with tremendous views.

Views from dawn to dusk

These views are best savoured from a first-floor sitting room which has a distinctive protruding gable window scanning the Atlantic. There are also several other attic rooms/studio space etc, at this level. There is c 1,000 sq ft in all above the main/lower level which then is approximately 1,600 sq ft in area.

At ground level are four bedrooms (one of which is en suite), a sunroom, a living room (with a stove in a stone chimney breast), a kitchen/diner, plus utility and guest WC. It is all laid out in a very well-conceived floor plan, and all in excellent order, inside and out.

Interior with stove in stone chimney breast

Agent Henry O’Leary guides the property at €700,000, in what is a swift market relaunch after a brief sale agreed at a slightly higher sum didn’t conclude “through no fault at all of the property”, he stresses.

Mr O’Leary says homes of this quality, on good grounds with such sweeping views are rare to the local market.

All you can survey.......

Apart from proximity to numerous beaches, and a short trip to Clonakilty and Rosscarbery, the Ardfield-Rathbarry area is an hour from Cork City and is well served with schools, sports facilities, and more.

A view of Red Strand and Galley Head, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Saying this home has “an impressive blend of space, style, and comfort”, Mr O’Leary adds that “it ticks many boxes for a luxury lifestyle, complete with superb outdoor appeal and an impeccably finished interior, this sun-filled family sanctuary will leave you wanting nothing more.”

VERDICT: Come to West Cork to see and savour the sea.