Views of Galley Head and lighthouse from top €700k Clon family home with beach down the hill

|
Ardfield, Clonakilty
|
€700,000
|
Size
|
2,600 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
4 plus attic rooms with views
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C1
He’s selling the 2,600 sq ft home, on 1.46 acres off the main Wild Atlantic Way running towards the landmark Galley Head and lighthouse, for trade-down owners, who’ve been here over 20 years.
The setting is elevated, at a townland called Farran, and the considerable site runs from the road to the house (enough grazing for a pony), which is set well back out of sight, yet with tremendous views.
These views are best savoured from a first-floor sitting room which has a distinctive protruding gable window scanning the Atlantic. There are also several other attic rooms/studio space etc, at this level. There is c 1,000 sq ft in all above the main/lower level which then is approximately 1,600 sq ft in area.
Agent Henry O’Leary guides the property at €700,000, in what is a swift market relaunch after a brief sale agreed at a slightly higher sum didn’t conclude “through no fault at all of the property”, he stresses.
Apart from proximity to numerous beaches, and a short trip to Clonakilty and Rosscarbery, the Ardfield-Rathbarry area is an hour from Cork City and is well served with schools, sports facilities, and more.
Saying this home has “an impressive blend of space, style, and comfort”, Mr O’Leary adds that “it ticks many boxes for a luxury lifestyle, complete with superb outdoor appeal and an impeccably finished interior, this sun-filled family sanctuary will leave you wanting nothing more.”