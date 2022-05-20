A €350k circus act well worth running away to  - in East Cork's Midleton by new Greenway route





TWO types of buyers are expected to be attracted to No 5 Cypress Circus, in Cork’s Midleton — those looking to trade up out of an existing two- or three-bed home and first-time buyers, who’ll get a whole lot of house for a number of years to come for their purchase.

Full height at 5 Cypress Circus

Simple style at 5 Cypress Circus

Just listed this week, No 5 is in the slightly unusually named Cypress Circus, in the well-regarded Broomfield development, very popular with families and is just north of the thriving town and its commuter rail line, with the first leg of the highly anticipated amenity Greenway route (to Mogeely) opening shortly.

Youghal-Midleton Greenway is well on track, putting the beaches at Youghal on a healthy cycling route for family fun.

As lofty-looking as any tall cypress tree, the three-storey, four-bedroomed family home is listed at €350,000 by Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties.

Ground floor rooms interconnect for a lovely flow

She stresses that it’s in walk-in condition for any new occupants, who’ll just have to hang a hat, or a picture, and bring their own furniture along with them.

The development was built around 2005 by McInerney builders, and homes here would have sold back around that time for this sort of sum, in pre-Property Price Register days.

Its owners from day one are house proud (it’s gleaming) and during their time here they added things such as an extra bathroom for the top floor’s two bedrooms — a very smart move, as it really enhances the use of the top floor, notes Ms Hegarty.

Home office/bed four

She adds that the owners have been using one of the two uppermost bedrooms as a home office for remote working: it hardly gets handier than that.

There’s an overall internal floor area of c 1,350 sq ft, or 126 sq m, and other changes include a new gas boiler fitted just last year, and a Phone-watch alarm and smoke alarms.

Hearth and home

The BER is a very impressive B2 into the bargain, so running costs should be affordable. There’s also a multi-fuel stove in the front reception room for atmosphere as well as a warming back-up option.

Easy living at No 5

The internal layout sees a front reception room left of the hall with the Stanley stove. It links to the rear kitchen/dining room, with a utility that is described by Ms Hegarty as part coffee-dock and part utility — whatever gets home workers through the day!

It’s within a walk of Midleton town centre and the commuter train service, which came into being about the time Broomfield was being conceived of by McInerneys, in a case of joined-up thinking and development/planning.

En suite main bedroom

Since the arrival of Broomfield and the train, along with Midleton’s growth surge, accessibility to and from Cork City is about to take another step up, with promised relief measures at the Dunkettle interchange coming incrementally throughout this year and beyond.

Rear garden has lots more scope and isn't overlooked

Smart inside and outside, and with one of its mid-level bedrooms en suite with shower, No 5 Cypress Circus has an enclosed back garden — which is not overlooked, Ms Hegarty stresses — with patio area and shed. There’s off-street parking in front and the property overlooks a green, which is a very popular play area for small children. The vendors say there are lovely neighbours, who they’ll really miss once they move.

VERDICT: An easy way to join the circus? Spotless No 5 comes to market just after another Cypress Circus home has very recently gone ‘sale agreed’ at close to €400,000 (that other listing had decking, a home office garden room and other extras). Strong interest is anticipated as it’s so freshly presented and has that fourth bedroom too, a real bonus in this quoted €350k AMV price range.