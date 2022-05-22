Knock, knock, knock on affordable €295k Durrus ex-restaurant's door

|
Durrus, West Cork
|
€295,000
|
Size
|
195 sq m (2,100 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
The low slung house does indeed have three gables, and its most striking feature is a long glass conservatory running through its centre — connecting it up to wings on either side which resemble elongated cottages.
Given the distinctiveness of the design, it isn’t surprising to learn that it was built by a German architect as his family home in the late 1990s. That it was also a restaurant — given its rural location , on a scenic secluded site surrounded by woodland, is a little more unexpected.
Although it kept the restaurant name — it has not been used as one for many years, having long since been bought as a holiday home by French owners.
Mr Maguire says that the property needs modernisation but has fantastic potential. “For a guide of €295,000 — an architect-designed West Cork property with scenic views and a large site offers value”.