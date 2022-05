THIS Glengarriff West Cork home is sort of hiding its light under a bushel: it’s called Cedar House, and has its upper half front gable indeed clad in cedar, but it’s been painted over, to give it a slick, more modern look and feel.

Cedar cladding was a big thing here with architects back around the 1970s, and had a second vogue in the 2000s when the cool thing to do was to leave the beautifully-scented wood untreated to mellow to a muted silvery-grey: the ageing divides opinion still, sometimes it works, other times not.

It’s a moot point now at this Cedar House, the natural grain is under coats of paint, and the finish does sort of update this decades’ old detached dormer style home of some substance, and one which clearly was architect designed (Dutch?), and positioned to get the most of its available views.

Which are splendid.

It’s set at Reenmeen, just as the main N71 road sweeping down a wide, generous bend opens more fully to the wonders of the wide water and harbour and island aspect at Glengarriff, between the Bamboo Park and the ornate Eccles Hotel, with 250 years of history and given a Victorian-era update in the 1890s (the most recent owners were also hoteliers, and retired here 20 years ago).

This house, now decades old and with a distinctive glazed front gable window under an asymmetric pitched roof (a touch of the alpine lodge to it?) has been neatly laid out so that it can function as one, or two, self-contained living areas, with living rooms and bedrooms at both ground and first floor levels, and with two kitchens, linked or separate by an internal hardwood staircase, around a cut stone internal wall.

Stone also features in the first floor’s compact, corner chimney breast, home to a stove and with windows left and right for varied views.

The very best viewing aspect is from the first floor’s living area, where a sheltered balcony is inset into the roofline, and it’s big enough to sit out into with a table, and scan the vista down over Glengarriff, the glorious Garinish Island, the water, pier and moored yachts and other boats, and then over to the Caha Mountains.

Overall condition of this €795k guided property with a C 1 BER is excellent, with three ground floor bedrooms, one of them en suite and this lower level also has a 20’ long and c 8’ deep sunroom: there’s c 1,600 sq ft at ground level and a further, c 1,000 sq ft over.

It’s on 2.2 acres, with a long sheltered approach drive through very well landscaped and mature gardens (the temperate climate really helps tender plants to thrive), and off to one corner is a detached garage, with scope to do more with it, subject to planning consents, suggests selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. She says Cedar House has been “cleverly designed and renovated to take advantage of the unrivalled views. The attractive gardens add to the ambience of this fine property that is located within the village scape.”

VERDICT: Woodland and mountain views, within a minute or two’s walk of the water, and Glengarriff itself.