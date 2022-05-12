Lisney go for new heights with Sotheby's International Realty - and Cork's Falcal Heights

|
Clogheen, Cork
|
€1 million
|
Size
|
560 sq m (6,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C3
Since then, the Irish property market has picked up even more pace and reached a new peak, and the €1m price tag became more common again; there’s a war in Europe, and the planet is emerging from a two-year global pandemic.
Falcal Heights’ arrival back on the market is an executor/family estate sale, five years after it was actively bid to €950,000, just shy of the magic six-figure sum it had floated at when listed with Pat Falvey’s former agency, Coldwell Banker Carlton Estates.
The nearly 90-year-old all-Ireland Lisney agency’s residential wing has become an exclusive affiliate of Sotheby’s and has just opened a second South Mall Lisney office, taking over the Cork Coldwell Banker operation at 55 South Mall/Princes Street.
Residential specialist Laura Pratt (who got c €1.5m for Knockrea House, the former home of Ibec, on the Douglas Road in recent months) has already made the move from No 1 to 55 South Mall: she joins Pat Falvey, Trevor O’Sullivan, and Caroline Roberts as the national agency invests strongly in its new growth strategy under managing director David Byrne and Cork-based chair Margaret Kelleher, who said the link with global brand Sotheby’s had been an almost two-year process during the pandemic disruptions.
Enter Falcal Heights on c 1.5 acres, 5km from Cork City on a height at Cloghroe and a bit less than that from the likes of Apple’s European headquarters at Hollyhill, where further extensions are planned/envisaged for that c 6,000-employee strong tech company.
The six-bed two-storey home, which got its name from an amalgamation of the surnames Falvey and O’Callaghan, is also within easy reach of Blarney and Ballincollig’s booming tech sector.
With a large single-storey wing and main two-storey portion, the house was updated about a decade ago and is in excellent order inside and out, says agent Pat Falvey, describing it as spacious and impressive.