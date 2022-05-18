A millhouse on the River Suir for €375,000 or a Donnybrook cottage for €595,000

For a buyer with dreams of owning a charming detached Georgian home on a few acres of gardens with woodland, orchards and maybe a stream — Millvale House near Carrick on Suir could be just the property.

Built in the 18th Century as a mill house — it has all the features you could look for in a country residence including a waterfall and a bridge as well as a river, a stream, a private avenue and three acres of grounds with woodland, orchards, a chicken house, beehives and a polytunnel.

Guiding at €375,000, it’s described by Liberty Blue auctioneers as a home of great character. “The current owners who bought it 20 years ago have renovated all the rooms except one on the ground floor which was the original kitchen,’’ says auctioneer Regina Mangan, explaining that they put in damp proofing, four inches of insulation and underfloor heating.

Accommodation includes a kitchen diner, a living room and a pantry as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

New owners will want to carry out further modernisation, upgrade the F BER and the last remaining room and think about adding en suite bathrooms. But according to Ms Mangan the property offers amazing potential. “A new owner could generate their own power with a micro turbine in the river,’’ she reveals.

Located close to the Waterford - Tipperary border, Millvale House is 5km from Carrick on Suir.

VERDICT: An opportunity to buy a detached Georgian home for the price of a three-bed semi in the city.

Kildimo, Co Limerick €500,000 Size 169 sq m (1,819 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER Exempt

More than the prettily restored traditional thatched cottage it appears to be from the front, this house at Clooncaura near Kildimo comes with fishing rights and an unexpectedly stylish modern extension. Possibly dating from the 1800s, the property overlooks Dromore Lake at the rear and has views across to the ruins of Dromore Castle , a gothic revival built in the 1860s.

Seeking offers of €500,000, selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Limerick describe the lakeside setting as idyllic. Auctioneer Ed Neapean says the lovingly restored and upgraded property now offers over 1,800 sq ft of living space as well as “near complete tranquillity and solitude”.

Extended at both sides, the cottage has an en suite bedroom in an extension at one side and a second one with two bedrooms and a bathroom at the other. In the original part of the property in the centre there’s a kitchen and a sitting room.

A hallway behind the kitchen leads into a dramatically modern, architect designed extension clad in galvanised metal which has been raised to take advantage of the lake views and fitted with full height windows.

Set on a site of 2.5 acres, the property has fruit trees, paddock and patio areas as well as a large steel shed.

It comes with fishing rights for several nearby lakes. Located 4km from Kildimo village and 17 km from Limerick city, this could prove a tranquil rural haven for a city buyer.

VERDICT: A traditional thatch with a very modern twist

Glenbeigh, Co Kerry €350,000 Size 136 sq m (1,470 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER D2

A city buyer hoping to relocate in search of better views could be very tempted by this Ring of Kerry bungalow near Glenbeigh, which looks out on to Dooks Bay, the Caragh River and the Dingle Peninsula.

Seeking offers of €350,000, auctioneer Jim Burn says the renovated 1960s property at Curraheen is sheltered, scenic and close to several beaches and golf courses.

“It would suit first time buyers, families, active retirees or city buyers looking for a coastal home.’’ Extended and modernised, the bungalow now has four bedrooms and close to 1,470 sq ft of living space. Upgrades include a modern kitchen and wet room, an inset stove and solar panels to heat the water and, more recently, the owners have put in a new garage and replaced all the flooring.

The best views of the sea and the rugged coastal landscape can be seen from the conservatory at the end of the bungalow and from the dining room situated alongside it in a flat roofed extension. There’s also a sitting room, a modern kitchen with roof lights, a wet room and four bedrooms, including two with en suites.

Located on a laneway off the Ring of Kerry Road, the property is on an elevated half acre site which has a small orchard with apple and pear trees, fruit bushes and a water feature. It’s 1.5 km from Glenbeigh, 12 km from Killorglin.

VERDICT: Has views to move house for.

Donnybrook, Dublin 4 €595,000 Size 66 sq m (710 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

Originally built as a tiny terraced cottage for the workers of the nearby Pembroke Estate, No 20 Home Villas in Donnybrook is now a modern two-bed property with a very fashionable Dublin 4 address.

Selling agents Lisney auctioneers, who are guiding the property at €595,000, say that interest in the upgraded and extended mid-terrace red brick house is mainly coming from young professional couples working in the city.

“It’s been renovated to very high standard and has underfloor heating as well as custom built double glazed sash windows at the front and triple glazed doors and windows at the rear,” reveals auctioneer Ciaran Cassidy.

The addition in recent years of a contemporary kitchen, fitted with stylish white units, has brought the living space up to 710 sq ft. Thoroughly modernised accommodation in the original part of the cottage now includes an open plan walnut floored living dining room with a stove. Additional light has been brought in by the creation of an inner courtyard located between the kitchen and the living area which has patio doors on two sides.

The upper floor has a modern shower room and two bedrooms with integrated wardrobes. Covered with beach stones, the internal courtyard is used for alfresco dining.

Home Villas is located within a few minutes’ walk from Herbert Park.

VERDICT: An attractively modernised cottage with a much-coveted address.