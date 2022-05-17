Starter Homes: Extension gives three-bed in Watergrasshill lots of space for €290,000

Both the standard of the kitchen diner and the amount of space available at 42, The Hamptons, Ard Cashel, in Watergrasshill Co Cork are way above what you would expect in an average three-bed semi.

The explanation for this is that it has both a sizeable kitchen extension and a converted attic — two additions which have combined to bring the square footage of the 2005-built house up to over 1,460.

“It’s a smashing property which is owner occupied and well maintained and is located in a quiet area overlooking a green,” says John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers, quoting a guide of €290,000.

At the front, the house has a timber-floored sitting room with timber shutters and a gas stove and, at the rear, an extended kitchen diner with Shaker-style units and a vaulted timber panelled ceiling with exposed beams and a large Velux window.

Open plan with the dining space is a timber-floored snug/ TV room while off the hallway there’s also a guest WC.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite. Up in the converted attic there’s a spacious timber-floored room with two Velux windows.

Located within a five-minute walk from shops in Watergrasshill, the property is 14km from the Dunkettle interchange.

VERDICT: Offers more space than first-time buyers can usually afford.

Ballinlough, Cork €325,000 Size 74 sq m ( 797 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER G

A NEW owner could do an awful lot with 13 Our Lady of Lourdes Park in Ballinlough — most especially with its 95ft long back garden.

New to the market with a guide of €325,000, the three-bed, end-of-terrace, 1940s-built house is listed with Kevin Barry of Barry’s auctioneers who says that the key selling points are its location and its potential.

“It’s in a quiet cul de sac close to schools and amenities in Ballinlough — which is a highly sought after suburb,” says Mr Barry.

He notes that, in addition to being extraordinarily long, the back garden is also south facing.

“Viewers coming to see the property will notice that there are several houses in the park which have already been upgraded and extended,” he adds.

Offering just under 800 sq ft of living space, the property has both a living room and a kitchen at ground level and a bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs.

It has been well kept but needs modernisation.

“The south-facing 95ft long back garden offers ample space for a substantial extension,” Mr Barry says.

There’s also a front garden which, he says, might, like those of neighbouring houses, be opened up for parking if the owners got planning permission.

The house has a low G energy rating so this will require upgrading and Mr Barry points out that new owners could apply for an energy retrofit grant.

The most recent sale in our Lady of Lourdes Park was of No 7, an upgraded mid-terrace which sold for €347,000.

VERDICT: The garden will give its purchaser lots of scope.

Wilton, Cork €250,000 Size 65 sq m (700 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

The €250,000 guide price on this two-bed apartment at 16 Holly House, Garrane Darra, Sarsfield Road, in Wilton is certain to attract first-time buyers.

Located on the top floor of the 2004-built apartment complex, it’s a well-maintained 700 sq ft property on the market with Sherry FitzGerald.

“Garrane Darra is very popular with both owner occupiers and investors,” said auctioneer Katie Fennessy.

In addition to having a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite, the apartment has a kitchen/dining/living room with a balcony.

VERDICT: An affordably-priced apartment in a popular location.

Aghada, Co Cork €235,000 Size 111 sq m (1,195 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER D1

Affordably priced at €235,000, this three-bed mid-terrace house at 5 Marian Place at Aghada in East Cork is larger than you would expect, with almost 1,200 sq ft of living space.

Selling agents Hegarty Properties say it is a 1940s built property which was extended in 2000 with a modern kitchen diner and a sunroom.

VERDICT: Located less than 12 km from Midleton, it’s well maintained, spacious and affordable.