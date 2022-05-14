Couldn't get much more central that this €450,000 5-bed in Wilton

ANY medical emergencies can be quickly seen to at Arosa on Wilton Road, where Cork University Hospital's emergency department is literally over the garden wall. That's just one of the many conveniences of living at 4 Congress Place, near the city centre, third level education institutions, hospitals, the South Link, retail etc.

CUH over the wall

A fine-looking, detached, 1400 sq ft five bed that is wearing its age well (built in 1926), it combines some striking original features with a contemporary interior. Owner occupied for the last five years (previously a rental), it is, says Garry O'Donnell "the finished article".

"That's why people are so interested. They don't need to have another €100,000 or so to put into it," he adds.

Upgraded kitchen

Mr O'Donnell, selling agent with ERA Downey McCarthy, already has an offer of €470,000 on Arosa, coming from a guide of €450,000.

About 90% of those looking are families or first time buyers, he says, even though it's sure to attract investors as well with five bedrooms and a rental potential of €3,000 p/m.

Entrance hall

"The brilliant location is the main driver, and you have a good aspect as well, west-facing at the back," Mr O'Donnell says.

VERDICT: Hard to find fault with this one.