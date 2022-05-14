Couldn't get much more central that this €450,000 5-bed in Wilton

Arosa, 4 Congress Place, is "the finished article".
Couldn't get much more central that this €450,000 5-bed in Wilton

Arosa, 4 Congress Place, Wilton

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 16:54
Catherine Shanahan

Wilton, Cork 

€450,000

Size

130 sq m (1399 sq ft

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

2

BER

D2

ANY medical emergencies can be quickly seen to at Arosa on Wilton Road, where Cork University Hospital's emergency department is literally over the garden wall. That's just one of the many conveniences of living at 4 Congress Place, near the city centre, third level education institutions, hospitals, the South Link, retail etc.

CUH over the wall 
CUH over the wall 

A fine-looking, detached, 1400 sq ft five bed that is wearing its age well (built in 1926), it combines some striking original features with a contemporary interior. Owner occupied for the last five years (previously a rental), it is, says Garry O'Donnell "the finished article".

"That's why people are so interested. They don't need to have another €100,000 or so to put into it," he adds.

Upgraded kitchen
Upgraded kitchen

Mr O'Donnell, selling agent with ERA Downey McCarthy, already has an offer of €470,000 on Arosa, coming from a guide of €450,000.

About 90% of those looking are families or first time buyers, he says, even though it's sure to attract investors as well with five bedrooms and a rental potential of €3,000 p/m.

Entrance hall
Entrance hall

"The brilliant location is the main driver, and you have a good aspect as well, west-facing at the back," Mr O'Donnell says.

VERDICT: Hard to find fault with this one.

 

More in this section

Starter Homes: Shipshape Courtmacsherry home for €250,000 Starter Homes: Shipshape Courtmacsherry home for €250,000
Rowing upmarket to Farran family home for €640,000 Rowing upmarket to Farran family home for €640,000
Spacious and gracious at €700,000 Elmina, a Monkstown period home Spacious and gracious at €700,000 Elmina, a Monkstown period home
<p>5 Ebeneezer Terrace in Dublin on the market for €550,000</p>

City to County: What half a million gets you on Kerry's Caragh Lake or Dublin's South Circular Road

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices