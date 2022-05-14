Harbour haven for €545,000 in sunny south east

DUE to the elegance of its Victorian appearance, the convenience of its centre of town location and to the fact that it has excellent views across the harbour, Inchera at Strandside South, Abbeyside in Dungarvan can be considered a very desirable property.

Selling agent David Reynolds of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds points out that there aren’t a high volume of period houses in the town and says that ones of this calibre are rare. “It’s unique and unusual with beautiful original features as well as fantastic views of the inner harbour.’’

Inchera Strandside Dungarvan

End of terrace in a row of five – it, along with the matching property at the opposite end, is both larger and significantly more elaborate than their mid terraced neighbours.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage the 1870 built house incorporates inventive architectural features, is finely detailed and has maintained a substantial amount of its original fabric. Some of the noteworthy features mentioned include its canted bay window, round-headed windows and ‘’ Corinthian colonnaded mullions” which apparently are the elaborate curved window features.

The four-bed house has been in the family of the current owners since the early 1990s and prior to that is believed to have belonged to a local doctor for a good number of years. The concentration of ownership has meant more has been preserved than might have been the case if it had changed hands more frequently.

“My parents bought it in 1994 - they changed as little as possible especially in the sitting room which my mother filled with antiques, ’’ says the current owner, explaining that with planning permission, they did build an extension at the site shortly after they purchased.

Coming on the market with a guide of €545,000, Inchera does have many well preserved Victorian features but will require sympathetic upgrading by new owners “It has amazing potential in the right hands,’’ says Mr Reynolds who describes the front living room - with its large bay window, elaborate fireplace and decorative ceiling mouldings – as a masterpiece.

While the living room possibly has the most original features there is also a smaller sitting room at the rear which has an elegant green marble fireplace with an ornate overmantel.

The kitchen at the rear, which has cream timber units fitted in the 1990s, is part of the original house while both the dining room and the utility rooms are both in single-storey flat-roofed extensions, possibly added on in the 1960s.

The two storey extension at the side added in the 1990s involved the addition of a small study at the front as well as a guest WC behind it and a bathroom and bedroom on the upstairs level.

The main bedroom on the first floor a high corniced ceiling and a bay window with even better views of the harbour than those of the sitting room below it. The other windows at the front of the house both belong to bathrooms – there’s one in the original part of the house in the middle and another in the extension at the side. Overlooking the gardens at the rear the property has three additional bedrooms, including one in the 1990s extension.

Behind some of its original railing, Inchera has a gravelled driveway at the front and at the rear a long plant-filled garden which like the house is in need of some TLC but is ripe with potential.

Mr Reynolds says the prime waterfront location – within walking distance of shops, schools and amenities is attracting the interest both of local trade up buyers as well as returning emigrants house hunting in the area.

The very high level of demand for Strandside South properties can be seen from the sale last year for €565,000 of a nearby detached house – just a few minutes walk from Inchera The record of the online auction of the property which was sold by REA Spratt shows that bidding started at 11 am on August 20 at €370,000 and that eight bidders placed a total of 169 bids before the property went sale agreed in a little over an hour.

VERDICT: With some careful upgrading this will make a wonderful home.