Another Victoria Road home makes it to House of the Week 

MAKING wholesale changes to a period home when there’s no good reason to do so can mangle its character, but happily it’s not a road the owners of Tirano went down.

When they bought the Victorian property on Victoria Road 16 years ag, they did not whip out all that was good in favour of a swish and modern finish. Instead, they buffed and polished its best bits, hanging onto original doors and solid wood floors (previous owners, the family behind Sless Carpets, resisted the temptation to carpet it), gorgeous window shutters, stunning original fireplaces, encaustic hall tiles – essentially, all of the elements (along with high ceilings) that make homes like this one worth keeping as close as possible to their original period form.

Encaustic tiles in hallway

The only significant alteration/contemporizing of Tirano they carried out had already been kickstarted by the previous owners, who added a rear extension, beyond the kitchen, overlooking the back garden.

Kitchen with extension to the rear

When the current occupants moved in, they remodelled the extension to make it more open and lightfilled and better oriented to enjoy a south-westerly aspect.

Modern add-on makes the most of the light

Most of the rear wall has floor-to ceiling-glazing and a very large roof light keeps things bright and airy. They lost a utility room in the remodelling, so added a new on to the side of the property, as well as a very handy wetroom.

A long hallway, large reception rooms, and a long kitchen, meant this house had a deep floor plan to begin with, made even deeper by the extension.

Standing in the very private back garden, ringed by tall trees and greenery, you get no sense of how close it is to the city centre (five minutes on foot). The only racket is birdsong. It helps that Tirano is set well back from the main road.

Andy Moore of Andrew Moore and Co is the auctioneer and he says “it’s kind of like living in the countryside, it’s so quiet”.

Rear garden

Patio off extension

You know you’re in town though when you come out the main gate, and it’s a really nice side of town too, dominated by Kennedy Park, a well-tended green space named in honour of a certain US president who once visited the area. Also nearby are Salt restaurant and Sonny’s Deli, both local favourites, with bright futures if all the long promised development of the south docklands goes ahead, with good momentum already generated by what’s taken/is taking place on the nearby quays.

Regeneration is a buzzword in this part of town, with much evidence of same on Victoria Road, where some homes in the same row as Tirano are undergoing varying degrees of rejuvenation. Likewise a new owner of Tirano – which Mr Moore brings to market with an AMV of €750,000 – might decide to make changes, or move in and keep as is.

As it stands, this 3,000 sq ft end-of-terrace, three-storey home, that dates back to 1893, comes with six bedrooms (one on the first return is used as a home office/study, another has a four-poster (open to negotiation if a new owner wants to keep it, while the main bedroom is a fabulous size).

Four poster bed

Main bedroom

There are three bathrooms; two elegant, interlinked ground-floor reception rooms with pocket doors between and a little sculpture garden created by the artistic owner visible outside.

Sculpture garden

Reception room

Reception room

The kitchen has a centre island, marble counter tops, Belfast sink, beamed ceiling and feature glass cube wall; utility and wet room, all set on a long, rectangular plot, with a suntrap patio to the rear, at a level below the lawn.

Mr Moore describes it as “a late Victorian residence of substance and charm in a prime location” which is attracting very strong interest, especially among those who “know their market”.

“We are not reliant on people returning home from further afield. There is a local market for this one, people who have been waiting to buy in a very specific location,” Mr Moore says, adding that young professional couples with families are strongly represented.

VERDICT: Expect strong bidding. The last recorded sale on Victoria Road was of 14, Fernbank. It started out at €695,000 and sold for €780,000.