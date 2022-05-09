What's up, dock? Landing pad by Kinsale's Castlepark, yacht marina and The Dock bar a top place to drop anchor

|
Castlepark, Kinsale
|
€425,000 AMV (under offer at €500k already)
|
Size
|
115 sq m (1,280 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E2
A corner building in a gated scheme of five set right by the Dock bar, marina, and the sandy beach at Castlepark by James Fort, No 1 Oyster Building is being sold via estate agent Gobnait O’Connell of Engel & Volkers’ Kinsale office (they are also just set to open a second E&V office in Kenmare.)
The five, varied townhouses at Castlepark are set around a central courtyard, and No 1’s layout is ‘upside down,’ with two en suite bedrooms at ground, and above is a combined, open plan living, dining and kitchen level.
The easy-keep base, with utility and upstairs guest WC, was itself launched with an AMV of €425,000, but in the past week or two, perhaps lulled by looming summer months, the bidding has gone well above that, hitting €500,000 in recent days with very good interest, according to E&V’s Ms O’Connell.
It is in ship-shape condition and is well-finished, with a stove in the main living core, and has electric heating and a E2 BER, and the already decent floor area of 1,238 sq ft is enhanced by additional cubic feet, thanks to lofty, double- height ceilings at the upper level.
Castlepark is around the inner harbour from Kinsale town, within a bracing waterside walk up and over the ‘new’ bridge which is now almost a gourmet hub in its own right, with fish, food, coffees, and treats from a plethora of mobile caterers.