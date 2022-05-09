What's up, dock? Landing pad by Kinsale's Castlepark, yacht marina and The Dock bar a top place to drop anchor

Easy-keep lock-up and leave home is already gone over €425k
What's up, dock? Landing pad by Kinsale's Castlepark, yacht marina and The Dock bar a top place to drop anchor

A pearl? Oyster Building is at Kinsale harbour's Castlepark, near James Fort and a marina. Auctioneer Gobnait O'Connell of Engle & Volkers has it under swift offer at c €500k

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 06:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker

Castlepark, Kinsale

€425,000 AMV (under offer at €500k already)

Size

115 sq m (1,280 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

3

BER

E2

THERE is hardly an easier place to drop anchor in Kinsale than 1 Oyster Building, a niche two-bed townhouse, 50 metres from a yacht marina, and with water views, or, water glimpses at least.

Corner-set 1 Oyster Building is one of five in a gated setting

A corner building in a gated scheme of five set right by the Dock bar, marina, and the sandy beach at Castlepark by James Fort, No 1 Oyster Building is being sold via estate agent Gobnait O’Connell of Engel & Volkers’ Kinsale office (they are also just set to open a second E&V office in Kenmare.)

Castlepark cluster

The five, varied townhouses at Castlepark are set around a central courtyard, and No 1’s layout is ‘upside down,’ with two en suite bedrooms at ground, and above is a combined, open plan living, dining and kitchen level.

This combined room is about 40’ end to end, with access to a sit-out, sheltered balcony overlooking the courtyard with views from one section beyond to boats at the marina, and in the harbour as well as up the Bandon Estuary.

Water/marina glimpses

The easy-keep base, with utility and upstairs guest WC, was itself launched with an AMV of €425,000, but in the past week or two, perhaps lulled by looming summer months, the bidding has gone well above that, hitting €500,000 in recent days with very good interest, according to E&V’s Ms O’Connell.

Inside/outside

It is in ship-shape condition and is well-finished, with a stove in the main living core, and has electric heating and a E2 BER, and the already decent floor area of 1,238 sq ft is enhanced by additional cubic feet, thanks to lofty, double- height ceilings at the upper level.

The property has previously been a rental, showing on websites at €1,850 a month but is now most likely to be taken on by an owner-occupier.

The viewing profile is traders-down and those who are on the hunt for a secure Kinsale area foothold which they can lock up and leave with ease.

For those in the trade-down market, this property has the appeal of an apartment, but with more floor area; there is a communal outdoor area but only a few others sharing it, and there’s reserved parking with the sale also after redevelopment by the marina over the past two decades.

Marina on the doorstep

Castlepark is around the inner harbour from Kinsale town, within a bracing waterside walk up and over the ‘new’ bridge which is now almost a gourmet hub in its own right, with fish, food, coffees, and treats from a plethora of mobile caterers.

VERDICT: What’s up, Dock?

