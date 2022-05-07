Star-shaped stunner along  south Cork's seaside from €995k 

|
Minane Bridge, South Cork
|
€995,000
|
Size
|
305 sq m (3,265 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B1
And, while they were visualising their planned new home to replace an old 1950s house then in situ, they’d sit in a field on chairs, twisting and turning, to decide on views they wanted to frame, and how best to capture them. Boy, was it worth it.
The duo, who were looking to make a lifestyle move from Cork’s suburban Douglas and who had a hankering for the seaside, “had spent a couple of years on our motorbike riding down every boreen along the coast from Clonakilty to Youghal,” before discovering this divine spot.
It’s at the end of a cul de sac, above a hidden beach to the western side of south Cork’s Rocky Bay, near Minane Bridge and Nohoval, just a 15 minute spin to either Kinsale or Carrigaline, or 30 minutes commute to or from Cork city and airport.
That was June 2003 and they bought the 1950s farmhouse, including derelict early 1800s cottage and outbuildings alongside. Access was via a rough track and they bought ‘the promise and the potential,’ at the asking price, subject to planning permission for a replacement dwelling.
Fast forward almost 20 years, and with grown children only only occasional visitors, they are looking to trade down. But, but attached as they are to the area, they’re renovating the old cottage with a more modest build.
They’ve listed their home with estate agent Ron Krueger of Engel & Volkers, Kinsale, and he guides the covetable, bang-on-trend sea and beachside buy at €995,000.
That’s for a 3,300 sq ft home on 1.1 acres, skilfully constructed, with an impressive B1 BER and fully delivering on their aims to capture light and views over sea, coastline, meadow and rolling farmland and up to an old signal tower - formerly a film set for a TV adaptation of Treasure Island, starring Eddie Izzard.
Also in view is Long Rock, part of the reefs along this section of indented coastline and cliffs, and there’s a private walkway to a secluded beach.
The private acre – resplendent this month with a carpet of yellow cowslips – was sown by Carlow-based Sandro Cafollo, of wildflowers.ie.
They built using lots of natural materials: cherry wood joinery in bespoke doors, architraves, and skirting to blend with the Douglas Fir. Block and feature brickwork in the hall was done by locals, Quinn and O’Neill, Frank Kingston did the plastering, and superb masonry and stonework is by Lithuanian craftsman Tadas Mostys.
Adding to the low-maintenance exterior are the slate roof, and stainless steel gutters and downpipes, in marine-grade material.
There’s no expense spared throughout: luxury baths sited for views have electronic valves instead of traditional taps; the cherrywood kitchen has a central, octagonal island and granite tops.
Services wise, there’s a biocycle, private well, and the B1 BER is thanks to a geothermal heat pump for underfloor heating, under tile or fine, immaculate hardwood boards, and there’s CAT 6 cabling.
Lining up first viewings here, Mr Krueger sums up: “ this unique, star-shaped home offers a rare opportunity to acquire a stunning coastal home finished to an exacting standard with beautiful uninterrupted sea and countryside views, on a mature and private site at the end of a quiet cul-de sac, with direct access to a secluded beach for swimming and kayaking.”