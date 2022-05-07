Bungalow with views to die for at first time buyer price is driving viewing frenzy

WITH two dozen viewings lined up for next Monday and other two dozen later in the week, Garry McDonnell of ERA Downey McCarthy is "inundated" with enquiries in relation to this 3-bed bungalow in Curraghbeg.

A combination of what looks like a stunning site with views over the Lee Valley and Inniscarra, and a good price (€295,000 guide), the Ovens property has created strong impetus among first time buyers.

"Essentially, it's a '70s bungalow which the young couple who bought it five years ago have given a modern makeover, including refurbishing the family bathroom," he says, adding that the site is "superb", if compact, because of the elevation.

A raised deck that wraps around a sunroom, with panoramic views, is the main outdoor space, as the house is built into a steep slope, which may or may not limit scope for expansion, depending on the buyer and his/her engineering nous/ambition/finance.

A detached garage to the side might offer additional options, depending on parking requirements.

On 0.27 of an acre, Mr O'Donnell says it's in a handy location too, just a five minute drive from Ballincollig town centre and 15 minutes to Cork city.

Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/family room; a living/dining room, a sunroom, three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

Mr O'Donnell says it will suit "first time buyers, or someone looking for a property out on its own".

VERDICT: Great price for first time buyers. Ready to move into.