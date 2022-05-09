Expertly engineered €745,000 Inniscarra family home was perfectly project-managed

HAVING an engineer early to the party in a building project seems like a sensible idea when tough decisions must be made about floor spans, building heights, layout options, and sustainable design.

You might expect that engineer to be of the civil or structural variety, but in the case of this precision-build in Ballyanly, Inniscarra, a chemical engineer did the honours.

As they use maths, chemistry, and physics to solve problems, building a house is probably less of a dilemma than it might be for the general population.

In any event, chemical engineer Noel McSweeney did a sterling job of his self-build, which he describes somewhat unscientifically as “a two-storey bungalow”.

“We built it in 2008 using direct labour and we know every single stone,” he says of the house they called Abhaile (meaning ‘home’).

He sort of thought of everything during the self build, which is possibly a trait of chemical engineers, a job that requires strong analytical and logical skills, and the ability to innovate and problem solve.

He designed the layout so that the main reception rooms are positioned to maximise gorgeous countryside views across Inniscarra and make the most of the light from its southerly aspect.

He went above and beyond the standard to create a highly energy efficient A3-rated home, installing geothermal heating using a vertical rather than horizontal sensor system, which allowed him to landscape the garden as he wished (horizontal sensors would have been too close to the surface to allow this).

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, the selling agent for Abhaile, points out how evenly heated the house is throughout, as it works off the outdoor temperature.

Underfloor heating was installed upstairs and downstairs; there’s surround sound in every room; Cat 6e cabling enables ultra-fast internet speeds; and PV (photovoltaic) panels capture the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity.

Noel reckons that the home generation systems have halved their electricity bill, which is good news at a time of rapidly rising energy prices, with further price destabilisation expected as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on.

Noel is nothing if not a stickler for detail and that’s evident as soon as you cross the threshold of this T-shaped home.

A large expanse of hall easily accommodates a second home that Noel built — a miniature, designed to fit perfectly under an oak staircase.

It’s the ultimate playhouse, big enough for his children to stand up in, with two rooms. You could overnight there in a heartbeat.

A series of rooms are ranged around the central hallway including an exceptionally big, dual-aspect main bedroom with a super walk-in wardrobe that leads to the en suite.

At the opposite side of the hallway is a second bedroom, a bathroom/wetroom, and a utility room/cloackroom with excellent coat and boot storage.

Behind the hallway is another bedroom and the main living accommodation.

The sitting room is “beautifully appointed”, as Ms Healy says, with quality custom-made storage units by Donal Fitzpatrick of Abbeywood Furniture in Mourneabbey, engineered wood flooring, and some lovely panelling.

A south-facing window brings in plenty of light.

Next door is the crisp and stylish open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, with a light-well letting in plenty of overhead light, along with floor-to-ceiling Aluclad Munster Joinery windows running along the south-facing side, and patio doors to a large, south-west facing patio, separated out from the main garden by clever hedging that also provides shelter.

The sofas in this room are positioned near the large window to make the most of the views due south towards Inniscarra Dam.

The outside was as carefully plotted as indoors, with the driveway bringing cars to the back of the house. Experts from The Pavilion garden centre in Ballygarvan were involved with landscaping and design of the one-acre site. There’s buckets of room for kids to play and a sunken trampoline, anchored into the ground.

When the kids are indoors, there’s a terrific upstairs playroom, which Noel had hoped would be a home cinema “until the kids claimed it”.

There’s a purpose-built home office, a storage room, a fourth double bedroom, a bathroom (the only unfinished bit), a walk-in hot press, and a walk-in attic.

“All the technology is him, all the style is me,” says Noel’s wife Fiona with a laugh, adding that the kitchen and hall interiors were designed by Jane Dennehy.

Having done everything so meticulously, they are very sad to be leaving. They know they were lucky to get to build — and only because Fiona is from the area. They paid €225,000 for the site in 2007 and chose it “because of the light”. They built their home over the course of a year (there’s also a detached garage) and have put the bones of €700,000 into it. Whoever buys will have nothing to do bar finish that upstairs bathroom.

Ms Healy is guiding Abhaile at €725,000 and says it’s a beautiful home in a superb, tranquil setting near Ballyanly Sports Centre, which caters for a wide variety of sports.

VERDICT: Precision planning has created a fabulous family home, ideal for kids of all ages.