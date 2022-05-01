€575k Sidney Park home is on Cloud 9 above  Cork,  not Down Under in Oz

Lookin good for its age, 9 Sidney Park

Coming up in the next decade on its 100th birthday No 9 is a detached family home built in the 1930s. The current occupants have had it since about 1970, says estate agent Jackie Cohalan who is now seeking a new family to, again, make it their own.

No 9’s a very well-kept 1,450 sq ft four-bed house, two-storied, with double-height bay window to the left hand living room (with fireplace), and with another single bay on the right, where there’s another even deeper second living room.

Rear view

This room is about 24’ by 11’, also with a fireplace, and the window bay has additional side panels left and right, and would make a lovely window seat spot for sun-basking.

Back garden with pergola

There’s a full-width kitchen/dining room extension added on to the rear, with overhead Veluxes, with presentable, but dated units, indicative of the minding this home has had down the years.

Inviting entrance is to the side

Auctioneer Ms Cohalan of Cohalan Downing says No 9 is in overall good condition and that new owners might not want to do much at all, or make any significant changes for a while, bar decorative ones. It has rooms aplenty, one of them en suite.

There are narrow-strip oak floors in the hall and in one living room, a bit of terrazzo in the understairs closet, plus there’s a guest loo by the hall. Entry to the home is off to the side which means the living rooms get the light and views up front.

Good reception awaits

Externally, the house has off-street parking in front plus some mature planting, while behind there’s an enclosed courtyard-style garden, plus pergola with mature wisteria: it’s paved and graveled behind, so no lawns.

The home is at the city end of Sidney Park, and No 9 has second access to its back garden from the road behind leading up to CBC school, with the sports hall directly behind.

VERDICT: Families with children buying here have no excuse for being late for school with both CBC and Scoil Mhuire on the doorstep.