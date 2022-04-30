Will Clonakilty's windfall wealth and newly-minted millionaire investors in Global Shares plump for €965k home? 





WILL there be lots of newly minted millionaires around to further distort the property market in Clonakilty and surrounds, once a shareholder payout from the €680 million sale of West Cork-based fintech company Global Shares to global banking giant JP Morgan comes through?

Island View was built in 1996 and extended in 2008

While employees and shareholders are set to reap a dividend and a share of the extraordinary sale success of the business which is HQ’d in the nearby West Cork Technology Park, well-rooted locals feel there’ll be a lift to the local economy, without necessarily having a huge impact on the property market.

There will be millionaires made, lots of them, and employees (many of whom also own shares) will also get cheques, promises Global Shares CEO Tim Houstoun, many getting get thousands of euros, specific amounts depending on length of service and whether they personally invested in the cloud-based company’s future.

Mezzanine finance? double height lofty garden room

Observers say many of the major shareholders and early investors who are due to be significantly enriched by year’s end, however, are living in a wide number of locations, not just West Cork or specifically Clonakilty. One also notes, “many already have their own homes and have families, and so may make other investment decisions, not just decide to trade up.”

The windfall impact may be felt in the local economy and shops and services, however, as employees get cash in hand and, if employment grows further as anticipated under JP Morgan’s ambitions, there will be an impact across the wider markets as new arrivals seek accommodation, to buy or to rent.

Balconies for views

For those receiving a substantial share of the company’s sale largesse, perhaps they might they take a look at Island View?

Mature grounds

It’s new to this month’s market, with a price tag just shy of €1 million, and has grown to its current c 3,800 sq ft in two stages.

First built as a dormer home in 1996, this now-five-bed was upgraded and extended in 2008, with the addition of a side wing, a lofty and double-height with a mezzanine and large chimney breast with elaborate Tulikivi™ Finnish soapstone stove and bread/pizza oven, with a link corridor between the main house, and garden room.

Auctioneer Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy is selling this Spring for trade-down vendors, with a €965,000 AMV cited.

Living area

At that, it’s one of the dearest homes in a 10-15km radius within a couple of miles of bustling Clonakilty (among the handful in the €750k+price range is The Garden, Castlefreke, which featured extensively here last weekend.)

Island View is set at Garranagoleen, on a slight rise above a quiet road, part of a much-enjoyed walking circuit along Island Strand intake and Clogheen Marsh.

It’s a tidal section rich in birdlife between Inchydoney and the road to Dunmore House Hotel, Ardfield (where Booker Prize winning authory Hilary Mantel has just purchased a home) and beaches.

Coastal and beach proximity

“One could not be in a more serene or peaceful place…. the site affords the most wonderful views over environmentally protected marsh lands to Inchydoney beach and coastline,” says selling agent Ms McCarthy, adding that the high-spec property “is of the highest calibre. Every change has been well considered to maximise the potential of this property.”

A bedroom

The house has four to five bedrooms, depending on usage, one of them at ground floor and en suite, and there are three upstairs, one with large dressing room and en suite, and this suite has a sit-out balcony to the front of the house, with water views.

There are up to four reception rooms at ground level, as well as a kitchen/dining room with granite-topped kitchen units plus island, while the garden adjacent/linked room is approximately 21ft by 17ft with a glass balustraded mezzanine/gallery looking over it, accessed by a corner spiral stairs, and this garden room has a further sit-out first-floor balcony off the mezzanine.

Then as if all of this wasn’t enough, more recent years saw the addition of a small, detached log cabin in the landscaped garden, used as a gym/pilates room.

Financial work-out: gym at Garranagoleen's log cabin

It’s a multi-purpose space, easily converted for use as a home office, or an art studio, suggests auctioneer Ms McCarthy, saying that the overall property mix, within a five-minute spin to Clon town, and beaches, enables a family’s members to really spread out, and to enjoy their own spaces.

VERDICT: Think Global, buy local?