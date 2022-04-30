A self-build in Rochestown with landscaped gardens is ripe for the taking 

MANY of us dream about building our own home but few get beyond the fantasy.

The couple that built Carrig Rua in Upper Rochestown are members of the elite circa 10% that do go down that route. In fact they’re even more of a rarity, having built two homes themselves, in two different counties.

This not-to-be-sneezed at achievement created its own dilemma: which one would they permanently live in?

Both homes were completed to a very high standard over years of blood, sweat and tears, with the couple, both involved in the construction industry, doing a good deal of the heavy lifting.

As one half of the couple is from the greater Rochestown area, the original plan had been that they would return to Cork at some point. However, having also built a home in the seaport village of Kinvara, Co Galway, that part of the country won out.

Having put so much into their Cork home (“It was a labour of love”, they say), they were reluctant to turn it into a rental.

“It’s just too good to do that. With the work we put into it, we decided it would be a shame to rent it.

“And it’s too big (232 sq m) to keep on as our holiday home, so by selling it, someone else will make a home of it,” they say.

They’re justifiably proud of the house, a spacious, split-level four bed bungalow on an elevated, landscaped, 0.18 hectare site.

Shining through inside and out is the couple’s attention to detail. They hired Kilkenny-based Lodgepark Landscapes to layout and plant the site, with silver birch on one side of the drive and 54 native woodland species on the other side. It’s early days yet in terms of witnessing the pay-back, but the hardwork in the garden has been done for whoever moves in.

A terrace runs along the front of the house, which is south facing. The owner says the sun “starts at the front door in the morning and sets on the courtyard in the evening”.

Overlooking the terrace is the main open plan living area, a light-filled room that runs the length of the house and includes kitchen/dining/living room, with patio doors opening from the living area to a side patio.

Behind this main living space is a living room, with built-in stove A solid floor-to-ceiling timber pocket door which slides into the wall means it can be nicely closed off or equally, part of the open plan layout.

Auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll who is selling Carrig Rua and guiding at €695,000, says the countryside views are “superb” from the south west facing patio.

Carrig Rua is a home of many windows. lots of light and few steps. Just four steps take you to the "upper level", where the main new bathroom and three of the bedrooms are located, including the main bedroom, with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. These bedrooms are to the rear.

There’s a fourth bedroom at the lower level which could also be a home office/study. Mr O’Driscoll says the large attic (650 sq ft), suitable for conversion, could accommodate another three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house was completed in 2019 with all the carpentry and roofing done by the owner. He achieved a good energy rating – B1 – and says the house, which has solar panels, is very energy efficient.

Mr O’Driscoll says Carrig Rua is already under offer “in excess of the asking”.

He says interest has been “huge” and that despite theguide price, one or two first time buyers are in the mix. Most potential buyers however are families living in three or four bed semis in housing estates in the Rochestown area who are looking to trade up.

Carrig Rua is in the Sunnyside area of Upper Rochestown, near Rochestown College boys’s secondary school, and on the back road to Monkstown.

VERDICT: A new one-off home, there for the taking, in a great location.