Touch of the tropics in the garden of this €580,000 Glanmire home

No 15A Chestnut Meadows is a fine family home 
15A Chestnut Meadows, Glyntown, Glanmire

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 06:00

Glanmire, Cork 

€580,000

Size

210 sq m (2260 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

5

BER

B3

FAMILIES looking for more room to manoeuvre not too far out of town might find it worthwhile to check out No 15A Chestnut Meadows, just above the village of Glanmire.

Not only is it a smartly presented, 5-bed detached home with an attic conversion adding two extra rooms, it also has a highly laudable rear garden. 

There's a hint of the tropics to it – exotic cordylines overhang the patio where a pergola with a roof of greenery throws dappled shade. There’s a pond just beyond and some gorgeous mature shrubbery. It’s just about the perfect setting to enjoy the fruits of a built in BBQ.

You could live in the west-facing garden if the weather would permit it, but failing that, there’s a good choice of rooms inside – two reception rooms, one of which opens via double doors to the dining room, which in turn is open plan to the kitchen. 

For even greater ease of outdoor dining, French doors open from the dining room onto the patio.

The house is up for sale with Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald and she says it’s “an ideal family home” with bedrooms galore (five, two with ensuites, one with a walk-in wardrobe), and two attic rooms which are open to a multitude of uses: home office/playroom/teen den/bedroom,

 She says the location is excellent too, a short drive to the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway and the Dunkettle Interchange. It’s within 15 minutes of Cork city centre.

VERDICT: Ideal family trade up. Bonus points for the garden.

