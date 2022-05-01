Light and space are key features of a €490,000 East Cork home on 1.3 acres 

Light and space are key features of a €490,000 East Cork home on 1.3 acres 

Cois an Cnoc, Ballyhobert, Youghal

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Youghal, Cork 

€490,000

Size

342 sq m (3681 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5 / 6

Bathrooms

5

BER

B2

A KITCHEN with a vaulted ceiling that opens onto a sunroom and an apex window in the hallway all play their part in maximising the terrific amount of natural light that floods this bright, spacious home in Ballyhobert, not far from the seaside town of Youghal.

Built in 2008, Cois an Cnoc is a 342 sq m home set on 1.3 acres that should satisfy the requirements of those looking for a solid family home on plenty of ground in the countryside - in fact it's already under offer at the €490,000 asking price within days of coming to market.  

It's a home finished to a very high standard, with as many bathrooms as bedrooms. Four bedrooms are on the ground floor and two share an ensuite, while the main bedroom has its own ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. The fourth downstairs bedroom is used as a study.

A velux on the landing lets in more light and there are two bedrooms upstairs, one with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. Selling agent John Hornibrook of Colbert & Co suggests the second first floor bedroom,  another ensuite, could make a great games room.

He's busy with viewings, including underbidders who lost out on another Colbert & Co property, a stunning new build in Dromdihy, Killeagh, which featured in Irish Examiner Property recently, and went sale agreed in no time, well in excess of its €375,000 asking price.

Mr Hornibrook says Midleton and Youghal are readily accessible, as the N25 is a stone's throw away. A lot of those viewing the property are Youghal-based families, looking to trade up, he adds.

The property comes with a detached 42 sq m garage, fully plumbed.

VERDICT: Space, and then some, for all the family. ,

